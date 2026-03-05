Blues' Robert Thomas Trade Watch Heats Up Day Before Deadline

The Robert Thomas trade saga is reaching a critical point one day before the NHL trade deadline. Multiple teams have been circling the St. Louis Blues center, and the clock is ticking for a deal to get done.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN addressed the urgency around the situation, pointing out that timing is becoming a major factor. Thomas holds a full no-trade clause that complicates any potential deal, and that contractual protection is driving the timeline for any transaction.

The Buffalo Sabres have emerged as aggressive pursuers of Thomas, with multiple reports indicating they've made a strong push. The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens have also shown serious interest in the 26-year-old center, who's signed through 2033 at an $8.125 million cap hit.

Important Day in Blues Robert Thomas Trade Saga

LeBrun explained why the day before matters so much in the Thomas trade watch, even though the deadline isn't until tomorrow afternoon.

"The trade deadline isn't until tomorrow but today feels mighty important on the Robert Thomas trade watch," LeBrun wrote. "Because as a reminder, as per his full no-trade clause, any deal needs his blessing."

That's the key issue. Thomas has complete control over where he goes, and that means any team acquiring him needs his approval.

That process takes time, and LeBrun pointed out that recent examples show players don't always make those decisions quickly.

"As we've seen with other players with those clauses this past week, a player needs time sometimes to digest the decision at hand," LeBrun explained.

Leaving Wiggle Room

LeBrun acknowledged that a Thomas trade could still happen on deadline day itself, but suggested that smart teams would want to give themselves extra time to navigate the no-trade clause complications.

"That's not to say it couldn't go to tomorrow, but I would imagine leaving some wiggle room time-wise for that decision would be part of things here," LeBrun wrote.

The Blues are reportedly seeking a massive return for Thomas, who posted back-to-back 80-point seasons before this injury-shortened campaign. Darren Dreger reported that talks with Buffalo went the distance but stalled because the Sabres weren't willing to part with the necessary pieces.

St. Louis is firm on what the return needs to be for their young center. Any package would likely include multiple first-round picks or equivalent assets, top prospects and potentially NHL-ready players.

Thomas has been on injured reserve with a lower-body injury since January 15 and recently took a leave of absence for a family matter. If a deal happens, it needs his blessing first, and that's why Thursday feels so important.

