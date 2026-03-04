Blues Standing Firm on High Asking Price for Robert Thomas

The St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres went the distance on trade talks for Robert Thomas, but the deal ultimately fell apart because Buffalo refused to meet the Blues' asking price. According to Darren Dreger, the Sabres weren't willing to part with the necessary pieces to land the 26-year-old center.

Update: It’s believed St Louis/Buffalo went the distance on Thomas trade talks. Sounds like the Sabres aren’t willing to part with the necessary pieces. (Prospects, Player, 1st). Still teams nibbling, but the Blues are firm in what the return needs to be for the young center. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 4, 2026

St. Louis is standing firm on what it wants in return. The Blues are demanding multiple prospects, a roster player, and a first-round pick for Thomas, and they have no intention of backing down from that ask just because one suitor walked away.

What Buffalo Won't Pay

The Sabres are sitting second in the Atlantic Division with a 36-19-6 record and are clearly looking to add center depth for a playoff push. Thomas would have been an ideal fit as a top-six center who can contribute offensively and play in all situations.

But Buffalo drew the line at what St. Louis was asking. Giving up multiple prospects, a quality main roster player, and a first-round pick is a massive price to pay, especially for a team that still has young pieces it wants to keep as part of its long-term core.

The Sabres likely tried to negotiate a package that didn't include all three elements, but the Blues weren't interested in compromising. When it became clear that Buffalo wasn't going to meet their demands, the talks ended.

Why the Blues Won't Budge

St. Louis is in full seller mode with a 22-29-9 record that has them sitting dead last in the Central Division with just 53 points and well out of playoff contention. The Blues know they need to rebuild, and Thomas represents their most valuable trade chip.

Thomas has 35 points in 43 games this season and carries an $8.125 million cap hit through 2030-31. He's a proven offensive center who posted 86 points last season, and the Blues believe that kind of production commands a premium return.

Dec 31, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Other teams are still nibbling around the edges, but St. Louis isn't budging on its asking price. The Blues know they don't have to rush into a deal, and they're willing to wait for a team desperate enough to meet their demands.

Market Still Active

Just because Buffalo walked away doesn't mean the market for Thomas has dried up. Other teams looking for center help will continue to explore what it would take to pry him loose from St. Louis.

The question is whether any contender will be willing to pay the massive price the Blues are asking. Giving up that kind of package could gut a team's prospect pool and leave it without the depth needed for a long playoff run.

The Blues are betting that someone will get desperate enough before the trade deadline to meet their demands. If not, they'll hold onto Thomas and try again in the summer when the market might be more favorable.

