Blues Set to Lose Two Front Office Executives

If a four percent chance of making the playoffs wasn't bad enough for the Blues, recent moves in their front office have made things even more turbulent for St. Louis. Two key executives have recently decided to leave the organization for good, and for the Blues, it means bad news.

Vice President of Hockey Operations Peter Chiarelli and Springfield Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell are both leaving the organization, TSN's Darren Dreger reported. Maxwell is expected to return to the New York Rangers in a management role after spending the past few seasons within the Blues organization.

The @StLouisBlues front office is changing with Kevin Maxwell and Peter Chiarelli leaving the club to pursue other opportunities. Chiarelli is a candidate in Nashville’s interview process and Maxwell is expected to return to the New York Rangers in a management role. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 27, 2026

The dual departure creates uncertainty for the Blues' front office structure under general manager Doug Armstrong. Both executives held important positions within the hockey operations department and contributed to organizational decision-making at different levels of the franchise.

Chiarelli Seeks Return to GM Role

Chiarelli joined the Blues as vice president of hockey operations in September 2021 after spending time as a consultant with the organization. The move represented his first prominent front office position since being fired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers in January 2019.

The 61-year-old executive won the Stanley Cup as general manager of the Boston Bruins in 2011. His tenure in Boston lasted nine seasons before the organization dismissed him in 2015 despite winning the Presidents' Trophy the previous year.

His subsequent time with the Oilers proved controversial. Chiarelli made several widely criticized trades including sending Taylor Hall to New Jersey for Adam Larsson and acquiring Griffin Reinhart from the Islanders for two first-round picks that became Matthew Barzal.

Maxwell Returns to Rangers

Maxwell spent the past three seasons as general manager of the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield. The 64-year-old executive previously worked 14 seasons in the Rangers scouting department before joining the Blues organization.

He served as New York's director of professional scouting for his final decade with the organization. Maxwell helped evaluate talent during a period when the Rangers reached the playoffs in 10 of his 14 seasons including a trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

The veteran hockey executive brings extensive experience evaluating professional talent across multiple decades. His return to New York reunites him with an organization where he established deep roots before moving to the Blues system.

Predators Calling For New GM

The Predators are currently searching for their next general manager after their previous leadership structure underwent changes. Chiarelli represents an experienced candidate with Stanley Cup credentials despite the controversial end to his Edmonton tenure.

Armstrong will need to determine how to restructure the Blues' front office following these sudden departures. The organization has not announced replacement candidates for either position. But if they want to stay competitive next season, they will need some capable faces soon.

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