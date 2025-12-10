Blues Sign Hockey Canada Defendant to AHL Tryout

The St. Louis Blues made a decision that will generate significant attention and debate throughout the hockey world. The organization announced that they've signed Dillon Dube to a professional tryout with their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

It's a move that raises difficult questions about second chances, accountability and how teams navigate situations where legal outcomes don't necessarily align with public perception.

Dube, a 27-year-old forward who was one of five Hockey Canada players acquitted of sexual assault charges in July from a 2018 incident in London, Ontario. It marks his first contract with a North American team since the legal proceedings concluded.

Frank Seravalli reported on December 9 that Dube planned to sign an AHL agreement with Springfield, breaking the news a day before the Blues made their official announcement. Seravalli noted that Dube, now 27, played last season in Minsk in the KHL after his NHL career came to an abrupt stop.

The early reporting gave the hockey world time to digest what was coming, but it didn't make the official announcement any less controversial when it arrived. But it still disturbed the fans when St. Louis made it official a day later with the press release.

The decision to offer Dube a tryout will undoubtedly spark debate across the hockey community. While he was legally acquitted of all charges, the case drew widespread attention and scrutiny throughout the sport.

The team released a statement following the signing, shared by insider Lou Korac on social media, reaffirming their choice to sign the controversial player.

"The St. Louis Blues have signed Dillon Dube to a professional tryout with our AHL affiliate in following the process set forth by the National Hockey League and it's Players Association upon his reinstatement," the statement reads. "The decision follows a comprehensive review of the details of his case and discussions at all levels of our organization. We are confident in the decision to offer the tryout and will provide the necessary support to ensure Dillion contributes positively both on the ice and in the community. We will always hold our players to the highest standards, consistent with the core values of our organization, and that will be emphasized as we move forward."

From the KHL Back to North America

Dube spent the 2024-25 season with Minsk Dynamo in the KHL. He recorded 11 points with four goals and seven assists in 42 games, modest production that suggests he's still capable of playing professional hockey but is far from the player he was during his time with the Calgary Flames.

According to the Blues' official press release, Dube will report to Springfield upon receiving his work visa. The Golden, British Columbia native was originally drafted by the Flames in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

A Path Back to the NHL?

Before the trial, Dube was a solid middle-six forward for the Flames. Over six NHL seasons, he totaled 127 points with 57 goals and 70 assists in 325 regular-season games. Teams relied on him for depth scoring and energy, capable of contributing in multiple situations without being a true star.

Now 27 years old, Dube is at a crossroads. If he performs well in Springfield, there's a path back to the NHL. But that path will be complicated by the baggage he carries and the questions that will follow him regardless of his on-ice performance.

