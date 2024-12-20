Lightning Superstar Extends Scoring Streak
Even with the offseason turnover the Tampa Bay Lightning went through, it wasn't enough to disrupt their high-powered offense. A lot of that is due to the signing of winger Jake Guentzel, who has given the team a huge injection of scoring in the wake of Steven Stamkos' departure.
But the majority of the offensive success for the Lightning is due to the play of superstar forward Nikita Kucherov. He's been an absolute monster this season in Tampa and he's currently in the middle of a nine-game scoring streak.
During the team's latest win over the St. Louis Blues, Kucherov set up two goals, including the game-winner. His excellent on-ice vision led to a touch pass to defenseman Nick Perbix, who buried the team's second goal of the game. Later in the final frame, he stick-handled the puck into the offensive zone before making a smart dish to rookie Gage Goncalves, who finished the play for his first NHL goal. The team won 3-1, and Kuch was the team's best player start to finish.
Kucherov has been the hottest player in the NHL over the last nine games. No team has had success keeping him off the score sheet and he's posted three goals and 17 assists in that span. On the season, he's raised his totals to 14 goals and 35 assists for 49 points, which ranks second in the NHL behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.
This is Kucherov's 11th season in the NHL, all of which have been played with Tampa. He has four 100+ point campaigns with the Lightning, including a career high of 144 points last season. With the pace he's set so far this season, he's likely to eclipse the 100-point mark for the fifth time at age 31. Through 753 NHL games, he has 334 goals and 588 assists for 922 career points. With 78 points needed to hit 1,000, there's a chance he hits it before this season ends.
