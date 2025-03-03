NHL Lessons Learned: Lightning Struck
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets are surging as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is just days away. The playoff races in both conferences are heating up and one organization learned that their rebuilding efforts aren't working fast enough. Let's dive into the latest lessons learned from this past week of NHL action.
1. Lightning Strikes
The Tampa Bay Lightning are the hottest team in the NHL right now. Winners of eight straight, the Lightning are storming up the Atlantic Division standings. Their week was highlighted by a 3-1 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals. Tampa Bay is trending upwards at the best possible time.
2. Blue Jackets Are This Year's Cinderella Team
Following a win at the 2025 Stadium Series against the Detroit Red Wings, the Columbus Blue Jackets are in their own winning streak. With four straight victories, they've maintained their hold of a Wild Card position in the East. After the tragedy that befell their organization at the beginning of the season, the Jackets are becoming the easiest underdogs to root for and have the makings of this year's Cinderella squad.
3. Blackhawks Rebuild Falls Further Behind
The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from top defenseman Seth Jones this past week, sending him to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and goalie Spencer Knight. The move gives the Hawks their best shot at a franchise goaltender in years, but the trade signified more than anything that Chicago's rebuild is further behind than they hoped. Jones played three and a half seasons with the club, grew distraught over the constant losing, and demanded a trade.
That's not what championship teams go through. Making a difficult move to better your team is one thing, but the Hawks gave up their most dependable and productive defenseman in the second season of the Connor Bedard era. Things are falling further and further behind in the Blackhawks rebuild.
