Jake Guentzel Reveals Key Lightning Strength After Wild Comeback

The 2025–26 season for the Tampa Bay Lightning has been anything but predictable.

At times, they’ve looked like a Stanley Cup favorite, rolling through opponents with elite skill and depth. At others, they’ve struggled to win games and stay healthy, especially on the blue line, where injuries have forced constant adjustments.

There have been hat tricks and highlight-reel goals, but also frustrating losing streaks. There have been games lost in the opening minutes and others stolen through sheer resilience. If nothing else, Tampa Bay has made one thing clear: they are never out of a game.

That identity showed up again in their latest win, a chaotic, emotional comeback that felt like a snapshot of their entire season packed into 60 minutes.

Lightning Comeback Fueled by Fists and Milestones

Facing the Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay fell behind early, trailing 2–0 after a first period that featured more fists than flow.

Less than three minutes into the game, Corey Perry dropped the gloves with Michael McCarron in a scrap that left him bloodied. He exited to the locker room, then returned later holding a spoon under his eye to manage the swelling (video below).

Only in hockey… Corey Perry fights, gets a black eye, then sits on the bench with a spoon under his eye like nothing happened 🤣🥄 #MNWild #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/2p8neHzPDb — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) March 25, 2026

Not long after, Scott Sabourin and Nick Foligno squared off in one of the longest fights of the season, a marathon exchange that kept the building buzzing.

Then came the turning point. The Lightning erupted for three goals in the second period, completely flipping the game. Among them was a milestone moment for Jake Guentzel, who scored his 300th career goal from his knees, tying the game at 3–3 and giving Tampa Bay life, with an iconic call from Dave Mishkin (video below).

No. 3⃣0⃣0⃣



Jake Guentzel gets the 300th goal of his career FROM HIS KNEES!



🎧: https://t.co/S6Y9TymMk9

📻: @1025TheBone pic.twitter.com/GsDRpogVBq — Lightning Audio Network (@BoltsRadio) March 25, 2026

The third period tightened up, with both teams trading chances, but Erik Cernak broke through late, scoring the go-ahead goal with just over three minutes remaining and smashing the camera inside the net with the puck. Empty-net goals from Brandon Hagel and Pontus Holmberg sealed a 6–3 win.

Forecheck First: Tampa Bay’s Identity

After the game, Guentzel was asked about the mindset behind Tampa’s relentless puck pursuit, especially on dump-and-chase plays. His answer cut straight to the core of what makes this team dangerous:

“Yeah, it kind of depends on who you're going against. They got some mobility D back there, so you got to just kind of be ready for everything. And our biggest thing is a forecheck when when we put pucks in, we're one of the best in getting it back. So that's just what we do.”

Tampa Bay’s strength isn’t just skill — it’s what happens when they don’t have the puck. Their forecheck forces mistakes, wears down defenders, and turns routine plays into chaos. Against a team like Minnesota, known for mobility on the back end, that pressure becomes even more valuable.

Guentzel’s point about ‘being ready for everything’ speaks to anticipation. The Lightning read plays quickly, close gaps, and recover pucks at a rate that tilts possession in their favor, while also having the passing skills to quickly move the puck up ice and counterattack.

The Lightning don’t need perfect starts to win hockey games. What they need is a foothold, and once they find it, their forecheck becomes overwhelming.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!