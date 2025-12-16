Lightning’s Nick Paul Hits Two Massive Milestones

If there are two players laughing at practice in Tampa Bay, chances are Nick Paul is one of them. He brings energy everywhere he goes — on the ice, on the bench and inside the room. That kind of presence matters on a team built around stars, because someone still has to keep things loose when the schedule gets heavy.

Paul didn’t arrive in Tampa as a headline name. Drafted and developed by Ottawa, he built his career on versatility, size and a willingness to do whatever the moment demanded. When the Lightning acquired him at the 2022 trade deadline, he quickly became more than a depth piece. He became a fit.

Since then, Paul has been a steady part of Tampa’s identity. He plays up and down the lineup, kills penalties, chips in offense, and never shies away from the grind. Coaches trust him. Teammates lean on him. Fans appreciate him.

Recently, Paul reached two career milestones. They technically happened in different weeks, but with less than seven days between them, they felt like one long celebration.

A Milestone Goal Against the Devils

Paul missed a large chunk of the season with injury, making his return on November 20th one of quiet anticipation rather than hype. It didn’t take long for things to click.

In his first games back against the Edmonton Oilers, he scored a clutch late equalizer to send the game to overtime, where Lightning teammate Jake Guentzel scored the game-winner in his 100th game with Tampa Bay, in what some are calling the wildest sequence of the 2025–26 season so far. I’ll let you decide for yourself (video below).

A BIG SAVE ONE WAY, AND A BIG GOAL THE OTHER WAY!! ⚡



Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jake Guentzel help the @TBLightning win in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/xnQ72ehKiZ — NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2025

A few games later, Paul and Nikita Kucherov connected on a beautiful goal against the New York Rangers that looked effortless.

That rhythm carried over into another statement win for Tampa Bay: an 8–4 dismantling of the New Jersey Devils. Paul opened the scoring (video below), setting the tone early in the first period. It wasn’t just another goal. It was the 100th of his NHL career, reached in his 498th game.

Keeping on trend with milestone moments being named our @TGHCares Play of the Week!



Take another look at Pauly's 100th goal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/E6OEYuXLUC — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 12, 2025

500 Games on a Night That Had Everything

Just days later, Paul hit his next milestone: game number 500. It came in the Battle of Florida against the Panthers — a fitting stage, even if the result wasn’t kind. Tampa fell 5–2, and Paul finished minus-two, but the night had plenty of meaning beyond the scoreboard.

Young Lightning defenseman Max Crozier scored his first NHL goal in his 33rd career game, a slapshot from the point that beat Sergei Bobrovsky (video below).

FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT ⚠️



Congrats, Max Crozier! pic.twitter.com/b03zWZjkku — NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

Then came another first. In the third period, Jake Guentzel took exception to an elbow from Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola and dropped the gloves for the first fighting major of his NHL career (video below). The reaction said it all — sometimes rivalry hockey pulls things out of players you’ve never seen before.

JAKE GUENTZEL WENT AFTER NIKO MIKKOLA 😱👊 pic.twitter.com/0JyVKUSER2 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

That’s what the Battle of Florida does. It strips away polish and exposes emotion. No matter who you are, the intensity rises quickly, and every moment feels amplified.

For Nick Paul, this week wasn’t about highlight reels or stat padding. It was about longevity, resilience, and the quiet value of being exactly who your team needs you to be. In Tampa Bay, that role still matters — and Paul continues to fill it, milestone by milestone.

