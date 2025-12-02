NHL Lessons Learned: Lightning Skyrocketing to Top of Standings
The Tampa Bay Lightning have put the NHL on notice with their latest stretch. As the league standings continue to fluctuate, a few teams are emerging from the pack in each conference. The quarter mark of the season has passed, and now the real season has officially begun. Let's dive into the latest lessons learned around the league.
Lightning Strikes Again (x6)
The Tampa Bay Lightning hold the league's longest active winning streak, rattling off seven consecutive victories. Along the way, they've ascended the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings.
Nikita Kucherov is once again among the top scorers in the league, posting 32 points in his first 23 contests.
But the real star of their run has been their anchor in goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 31-year-old puck-stopper has won six consecutive starts and lowered his goals-against average to 2.32 in 18 games played. The Lightning are hitting their stride as the regular season inches closer to the halfway point and the rest of the NHL should be very worried.
Three Horse Race for Rookie of the Year
So far, the rookie class has been an impressive one in the NHL. There are at least nine players on pace to exceed 30 points in their first seasons, and three players are sitting at the top of the rookie scoring race and Calder Trophy rankings.
New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the definitive front-runner. He is tied for the lead among rookies in scoring and leads all first-year defenders. He also paces all rookies in goals scored with eight goals. He's been so good for the Islanders that he's put himself on Team Canada's radar for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games as an 18-year-old.
Right behind him are Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov and Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke. The scoring wingers are tied with Schaefer for the rookie scoring lead and are putting together their own campaigns for the Rookie of the Year Award.
One Step Closer to 2026 Winter Olympics
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy are just a few months away, and the hockey world took another step towards the international tournament. The participating countries unveiled their uniforms for the Winter Games, garnering even more excitement and anticipation for the event.
As the games near, the countries' roster management and lineup decisions are coming into focus and under fire. Can players like Schaefer actually force their way onto their home country's roster? Which goalies will Canada and the United States bring? Will any of these red-hot first half performances in the NHL earn players a chance to represent their country? The answers to all will be learned soon.
