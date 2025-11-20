Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Could Be Up for Olympic Spot
Hockey Canada has reportedly informed New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer that the defenseman has officially been added to Team Canada's International Olympic Committee (IOC) long list (90-plus players).
Schaefer also reportedly confirmed to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that he's in Olympic drug testing protocol for Team Canada. Schaefer being placed in protocol will make him eligible to be selected when Team Canada rounds out its final roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The roster deadline for all Olympic teams is Dec. 31.
Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart were the first six players named to Canada's preliminary roster back in June. Fellow youngsters and No. 1 overall picks Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini are also reportedly in contention.
Schaefer's Historic First Year in the NHL
The reports surrounding Schaefer and the Olympics were further reported by Pierre LeBrun.
Schaefer has already made league history — he became the youngest defenseman in history with a multi-goal game, previously led all defenseman with five goals and his former 11 points placed him amongst a short list of blueliners for most points in a season recorded by a teenager.
He was selected at No. 1 overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft. The rookie made the very most out of training camp and secured a final-roster slot very quickly after hearing his name called in Los Angeles. Schaefer's first point was tallied in his league debut on Oct. 9 at the Pittsburgh Penguins with an assist; the 18 year old scored his first goal in his second game on Oct. 11.
Schaefer's first point made him the youngest defenseman in league history to record a point in his debut.
Schaefer leads all rookies in points, while also averaging 22:30 on ice. He currently sits with 15 points across seven goals and eight assists in 20 games played. He finished his first month with eight goals (three goals, five assists) in 11 games to earn NHL "Rookie of the Month" honors for October.
Standing at 6’2” and weighing 186-pounds, Schaefer is known for showcases elite skating, vision, and two-way poise. He's already signed to the Islanders with a three-year, entry-level contract for $2.9 million.
While Schaefer is in contention for a spot in Milan, Newsday beat reporter Andrew Gross has cited that Schaefer reports his total focus remains with the Islanders.
In the 2023 Canada Winter Games, Schaefer had six points (three goals, three assists) in six games and scored at 7:59 of double overtime to give Team Ontario a 3-2 win against Team Saskatchewan in the gold-medal game.
