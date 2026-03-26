The Silent Stats that Might Decide the 2025-26 NHL MVP



The 2025-26 Hart Trophy race has taken on a familiar feel. Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov are once again at the center of it, just as they were in 2024. But with all three producing at an elite level, separating them has become more difficult than ever.

Even beyond those three names, Macklin Celebrini has forced his way into the conversation. It’s rare for a teenager — especially one on a non-playoff team — to make this much of an impact in the NHL.

He’s carried the San Jose Sharks all season, at times scoring every goal himself, including his third career hat trick in a 3–2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on November 18.

In many ways, it mirrors the 2023–24 season, when Kucherov and McDavid both reached 100 assists and MacKinnon won the Hart. This year, the real story might be found in the subtle numbers that often get overlooked.

The Quiet Gap That Defines Value

In my opinion, one of the of the most overlooked stats in MVP debates is the gap between a team’s top scorer and its second-best player. It’s a simple way to measure how much a team relies on one player to drive offense.

Kucherov’s numbers stand out immediately. He holds a 46-point lead over Tampa Bay’s second-leading scorer, Jake Guentzel, who currently sits at 74 points.

McDavid’s gap is smaller but still significant. He leads Leon Draisaitl by 21 points, though that number is likely to grow with Draisaitl out for the remainder of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. Edmonton’s offense has historically been shared between the two, which slightly shifts the perception of individual value.

MacKinnon falls somewhere in between, with a 27-point lead over Martin Necas. It’s a strong margin, but not quite as large as Kucherov’s.

And then there’s Celebrini, and his case might be the most unique of all. The 19-year-old has 96 points. The next closest player on the Sharks, Will Smith, has 47. That’s a 49-point gap... more than double. It’s almost unheard of.

For a player so young to not only lead his team but completely separate from it like that speaks to just how much he’s carrying. While his team sits outside the playoff picture, his individual impact is undeniable. In many ways, he’s become the identity of the franchise already.

A Hidden Advantage for Kucherov

Another stat quietly shaping the MVP race is games played. At first glance, the scoring race is tight. Kucherov leads with 120 points, followed closely by McDavid at 118 and MacKinnon at 115. But context changes everything.

Kucherov has played six fewer games than McDavid and three fewer than MacKinnon, a difference that matters not just for totals but for efficiency. His points-per-game pace gives him an edge, especially with the Lightning having the same number of remaining games as Colorado and two more than Edmonton.

Crazy Kucherov stat🚨 Since December 31, he has as many assists as Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have points.



Could another Hart, Art Ross, and Ted Lindsay sweep be on the horizon for Kucherov, just like when he won all 3 awards in 2018–19? #LetsGoOilers #GoAvsGo #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/jDXklDsmHc — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) March 24, 2026

With both Tampa Bay and Colorado sitting among the NHL’s elite, Kucherov and MacKinnon have emerged as the frontrunners for the Hart Trophy.

McDavid remains right there, as he always is, while Celebrini’s case continues to challenge traditional thinking about what MVP value really means.

Kucherov’s form in 2026 has been staggering, as he is currently matching the point totals of his rivals with assists alone. It’s a level of production not seen in the NHL since Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.

In a season filled with generational performances, the deciding factor for who is crowned MVP may come down to the details no one talks about. This year, those subtle stats could make all the difference.

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