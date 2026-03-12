Macklin Celebrini's MVP Case Hinges on Sharks Making Playoffs

Macklin Celebrini has been phenomenal this season. But despite scoring 90 points in just 62 games so far, his MVP case hinges on the San Jose Sharks making the playoffs as the Hart Trophy race enters its final month. His numbers would typically place him among the favorites for hockey's most prestigious individual award.

Additionally, the 19-year-old center is the only Hart Trophy frontrunner who hasn't previously won the award. Connor McDavid owns three Hart trophies, while Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl have each captured one during their careers.

But while Celebrini's remarkable production has carried the Sharks all season, that same dependency creates an ironic problem for his MVP candidacy. San Jose relies so heavily on their young superstar that the team struggles to win consistently, making a playoff berth unlikely and damaging his chances with voters.

Historic Achievement

Celebrini became the third-fastest teenager to reach 90 points in NHL history earlier this week, accomplishing the feat in 62 games. Only Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky reached the milestone faster, with Crosby needing just 54 games in 2006-07 and Gretzky requiring 56 games in 1979-80.

Mar 10, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) knocks the puck away from San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Sharks' center has tallied 33 goals and 57 assists while carrying the offensive load for a rebuilding franchise. Celebrini enters the final stretch riding a four-game goal streak, continuing to produce at an elite level despite facing opposing teams' best defensive matchups nightly.

His points production places him fourth in the NHL scoring race, right behind McDavid, MacKinnon and Kucherov. The gap separating Celebrini from the league leaders shrinks when accounting for the talent disparity between their supporting casts.

Rare Company

History presents a significant obstacle for Celebrini's Hart Trophy hopes. Only three times since 1924 has the award been presented to a player whose team failed to reach the postseason. Al Rollins won with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954, followed by Andy Bathgate with the New York Rangers in 1959.

Mario Lemieux became the most recent non-playoff Hart winner in 1988 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, capturing the trophy despite his team missing the postseason. Not only that, but San Jose also faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff berth with roughly 20 games remaining.

The Sharks sit outside the Western Conference wild card picture, needing both strong play down the stretch and help from other teams to extend their season beyond April. Celebrini will likely need to wait at least one more season to capture his first Hart Trophy.

The combination of team success and individual brilliance typically required to win the award remains just out of reach for the teenage phenom.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!