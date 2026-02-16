Team France Defenseman Removed From Winter Olympics After Fight

Pierre Crinon of Team France has been suspended by the French ice hockey federation for the remainder of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The suspension follows his on-ice fight with Tom Wilson of Team Canada in the Feb. 15 group-stage game. Wilson and Crinnon's bout occurred with seven minutes left in Canada's 10-2 dominant win of France after Crinon was given a two-minute minor penalty for delivering a forearm to the head of Canada's Nathan MacKinnon.

The French are to see play against Germany in a qualification-round game for the quarterfinal on Feb. 17.

According to the Athletic's Mark Lazerus, the French release detailed Crinon’s “provocative behavior upon leaving the ice” as the main reason for his banishment, and explicitly not the fight itself (or the high hit). The release said it was “a clear violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermines the values of our sport.”

Fighting in the Olympics is a game misconduct under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, therefore, Wilson and Crinon were both ejected. Fighting in the NHL is simply a 5-minute major penalty.

Crinon could be seen egging on the Team Canada fans in the crowd while walking back to the locker room as they booed him.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 15, 2026; Milan, Italy; Tom Wilson of Canada clashes with Pierre Crinon of France in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images | Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images

Wilson, 31, also had a goal and an assist, along with the fight, giving him what is known as a "Gordie Howe hat trick." The winger is one of just a few players for Canada who did not play at the 4 Nations Face-Off one year ago, when there were three fights in the first nine seconds of the team's first game against the U.S.

"I just feel very privileged and very lucky to be in this position to wear this jersey at the Winter Olympics and try to help my team win," Wilson recently said, according to NHL.com. "I'm proud to be Canadian. Winning a gold medal and winning a Stanley Cup is everything a kid dreams of in Canada. Not taking it for granted."

Wilson plays for the Washington Capitals and has 49 points in the 2025-26 league season, with a career total of 444 points. He was originally drafted by Washington with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Germany is expected to get the win over the French in the qualification matchup. Team Canada received a bye into the quarterfinals following the previously mentioned win over Team France and Team USA won Group C and will also advance to the Feb. 18 quarterfinals.

