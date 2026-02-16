Jason Kelce Helps Fund History for Team USA's Laila Edwards

It truly seems like there in no stopping to the absolute force that is the Team USA women's ice hockey team in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA defeated Sweden 5-0 in the semifinal, improving the U.S. record to 6-0. The Americans have now outscored their opponents 31-3 secured their spot in the gold medal game. The U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team medaled in all seven Olympic appearances previously, so the appearance isn't surprising.

However, en route to another medal, defender Laila Edwards made history for the USA and got some help from big-time NFL stars.

Edwards is the first black woman to appear for United States women's hockey in the Olympics. When she was named to the roster, her family launched A GoFundMe to fund travel to Italy to watch her compete. The drive generated over $60,000, including contributions from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former NFL center Jason, according to the Associated Press. The Kelces and Edwards are from Cleveland Heights, OH, sharing a hometown connection as well as athletic excellence.

The Edwards were able to bring more than a dozen members of their immediate family, from maternal grandmother Ernestine Gray to Laila's nephew Shiloh to witness Laila's Olympic feats. Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie were also in the stands for Edwards' assist on USA's fourth goal over the Swedes.

Full circle for Laila Edwards: Gets the assist on USA's 4th goal with her mom Charone in the crowd, alongside Jason and Kylie Kelce who helped fund Laila's family travel to Milan

“Oh my goodness,” mother Charone Gray-Edwards told the AP the support from the Kelces last month. “I was going to find words to describe the gratitude and appreciation. But I haven’t yet.”

Laila Edwards Sees Full Circle Moment in Semifinals

Cayla Barnes opened the scoring for the U.S. with 14:41 remaining in the opening frame, recording her first point of these Winter Olympics. Taylor Heise also scored in the second period for the Americans, assisted by Texas native Hannah Bilka. Additionally, Abbey Murphy found the back of the net at the 35:12 mark, with was quickly followed up with a goal from Kendall Coyne.

The middle frame against Sweden in total saw four goals, with Hayley Scamurra also posting one.

Edwards finished the semifinal matchup against Sweden with an assist on Coyne's goal. The U.S. entered play against Sweden undefeated in the 2026 Olympics, with the Americans previously having a 5-1 record all time in the semifinals.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN Monday Night Countdown panelist and former player Jason Kelce speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In addition to Olympic history, Edwards is the first black woman to skate for the U.S. Women's National Team at an international event when she represented the U.S. at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Edwards also currently plays for the University of Wisconsin Badgers and was named a First-Team All-American (2024-25).

For the Milano Cortina Games, the women's bronze medal game is slated for Feb. 19 — 8:40 a.m. EST — at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. With a win over Sweden, the U.S. secured their spot to compete for the 2026 Olympic gold medal. The gold medal game is listed as being played on Feb. 19, 1:10 p.m. EST on the USA Hockey schedule.

