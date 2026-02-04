Top 2026 Prospect Gavin McKenna Facing Felony Charge

Penn State University forward Gavin McKenna is one of the top prospects heading into the 2026 NHL Draft. Many expect the 18-year-old center to be a first overall pick and game-changing player once he makes the leap to the professional ranks.

That sterling NHL fate awaits McKenna in a few months, but in the meantime, he's found himself in a bit of hot water. First reported by Onward State, the Penn State University news outlet, McKenna was involved in an altercation following the team's recent outdoor game at Beaver Stadium on PSU's campus. According to a filing obtained via The Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Web Portal, the State College Police Department charged McKenna with four charges, including one potential felony, as a result of the incident.

The filings list the felony charge as Aggravated Assault with "attempts to cause serious bodily injury." The other charges listed are Simple Assault, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting.

How This Could Impact McKenna

This is extremely early in the process. A criminal complaint has been filed, and there will be more developments and legal proceedings to finalize this solution.

While that is all sorted out, the question on the minds of all PSU fans and NHL fans is simple - can McKenna still play?

The university has yet to issue a statement in response to the arrest and news update. Breakaway On SI will provide any updates as they are made available.

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) looks to shoot the puck during the first period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McKenna's Draft Stock

McKenna has been a top prospect entering the 2026 NHL Draft for over a year. As a player in the Canadian Hockey League, he became a superstar.

Since making the leap to the NCAA, his stock has taken a bit of a dip. It took him a bit to get going at Penn State, and that rough start pushed him ever so slightly down the rankings. Despite the slow start, he's up to 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in just 24 games and was a hero in their recent win over Michigan State in their outdoor contest.

The race for the number one pick is a bit more crowded now, but McKenna is still a frontrunner. His playmaking skills, combined with his impressive shooting skills and breakaway speed seem to be a franchise player in the making.

