The Toronto Maple Leafs took another step toward getting their goaltending depth back to full strength. The team announced that veteran netminder Anthony Stolarz has been assigned to the club's AHL affiliate on a conditioning loan as he works his way back from a lengthy absence.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since November 11 when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period with what the team classified as an upper-body injury. Stolarz later revealed the issue stemmed from a nerve problem that required time to heal naturally rather than through conventional treatment methods.

Return Timeline Taking Shape

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube provided an update on Stolarz's status during the team's recent road trip, indicating the goaltender could return to NHL action before the league breaks for the Olympic Winter Games next month.

"I think he's getting pretty close," Berube said on January 12. "Just needs the reps, needs the conditioning, that sort of thing."

Nov 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) warms up before playng the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies will allow Stolarz to face live game action and rebuild his timing after missing two months of the season. Stolarz had returned to practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road swing last week, showing enough progress to warrant the next phase of his recovery.

Goaltending Situation in Toronto

Stolarz appeared in 13 games before the injury, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. While those numbers represent a slower start than expected, the Maple Leafs signed him to a two-year contract extension last summer that keeps him under team control through the 2027-28 season.

In Stolarz's absence, Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have handled the goaltending duties. Woll has emerged as the primary starter with an 11-4-3 record and .914 save percentage in 19 appearances, while Hildeby has contributed four wins and a .911 save percentage across 17 games. The tandem has helped Toronto extend a point streak and climb into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs currently hold a wild card spot after winning four consecutive games and collecting at least one point in 10 straight contests. The improved play has lifted Toronto back into the playoff picture for the first time since early November.

Stolarz's return will create a three-goaltender situation for Toronto, though the team has several weeks before the March 6 trade deadline to evaluate its options. The Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings tomorrow 7 p.m. ET as they continue their push toward the postseason.

