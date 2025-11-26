Maple Leafs HC on Hot Seat After Disastrous Start
The Toronto Maple Leafs are running out of time to figure things out. With each loss, the margin for error shrinks, and what started as early-season struggles is starting to look like something more serious. The injuries have piled up, the performances have been inconsistent, and the team's inability to respond when things go wrong has become a glaring problem that won't go away on its own.
Now, as the Leafs head out on a critical five-game road trip, the questions are getting louder. Can this group turn it around under Craig Berube? Or is it time for Toronto to make a change behind the bench before the season gets away from them completely?
A Make-or-Break Road Trip
Former NHLer and hockey analyst Justin Bourne didn't hold back when discussing where the Maple Leafs stand right now. According to Bourne, this upcoming road trip could determine whether Toronto even makes the playoffs.
"I think a lot hinges on this trip here. You can't make playoffs in the first little bit, but you can miss them. The Leafs are getting close to that point. You've got five games now. I believe four of them are teams out of a playoff spot," he said on the Real Kyper and Bourne Podcast.
The schedule should favor Toronto, but that doesn't mean much when the team can't string together consistent performances. If the Leafs can't take care of business against weaker opponents, the pressure will only get worse when they face tougher competition down the line.
The Injury Excuse Is Wearing Thin
Bourne also addressed the elephant in the room when it comes to Toronto's struggles. The injuries have been brutal, but at some point, that stops being a valid excuse. He mentioned, "I'm not confident that the Leafs are going to get it sorted out health-wise."
Bourne continued, "If they never get fully healthy, it's not going to happen. And if you're so fragile that a couple of injuries make you miss playoffs, you're not that good. So it probably doesn't matter."
It's a harsh reality check, but Bourne has a point. Championship-caliber teams find ways to survive injuries. If Toronto can't do that with the depth and talent they have, maybe the roster construction is a bigger problem than anyone wants to admit.
Is It Time for a Coaching Change?
The most striking part of Bourne's comments was his belief that a coaching change could move the needle for this group, even though he doesn't think Berube is a bad coach. "I personally do think that a different coach would move the needle," he explained to co-host Nick Kypreos.
According to Bourne, while Berube is a great coach, he isn't what the Maple Leafs need right now to book a playoff berth. "To be clear, it's not because I think Berube can't coach a team to success. He's won a cup recently. I do not think he's a bad coach," he said.
But the analyst also pointed out that Toronto needs a new head coach. "I do think a different coach for this group would be great. A new voice and a new strategy. This game plan is not working here for this team, and I don't care how hard you press the "try harder" button. It's not going to work."
That's the kind of sentiment that gets management thinking. If the message isn't landing, if the system isn't working, and if the players aren't responding, sometimes the only answer is a fresh start.
