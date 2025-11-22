Penguins Rookie Goalie Already Giving Fans Hope
For the Pittsburgh Penguins, stability in goal has felt like a missing puzzle piece ever since Marc-André Fleury left town. They’ve cycled through starters and backups, but none have fully locked down the crease.
That’s why Sergei Murashov, drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) in 2022, has quickly become one of the most intriguing young players in the organization. His blend of size, reflexes, and calmness shows signs of a ceiling far higher than his draft slot might suggest.
At the young age of 21 and only a few games into his NHL career, Murashov is already giving the fans something to believe in. His early appearances have shown flashes of a goaltender who might eventually anchor a new era for the franchise.
Murashov’s Early Starts Show Promise for Penguins’ Future
Murashov’s NHL debut came in a tight 3–2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, where he stopped 24 of 27 shots and looked confident throughout. It was also the final time Anze Kopitar would play at PPG Paints Arena — and fittingly, the future Hall of Famer became the first NHL player to score a regular-season goal on Murashov (video below). If nothing else, it’s the kind of “first” a young goalie can tell stories about for years.
His next outing came on a bigger stage: Sweden, as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series. The Penguins lost the first game to the Nashville Predators in crushing fashion, raising the pressure on the rookie. Murashov responded with the best performance of his young career. He turned aside every shot he faced, recording a shutout while both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored. For his efforts, he was named the game’s first star — a moment that felt like a stamp of legitimacy in only his second NHL appearance.
Rookie Impresses With Mature Postgame Message
Most recently, Murashov saw action in relief of Arturs Silovs less than 22 minutes into a game against the Minnesota Wild. By the time he stepped into the crease, Pittsburgh trailed 4–0, leaving little room for him to change the script. Even so, he allowed just one goal on 11 shots the rest of the way, settling things down on a night when almost nothing went right.
After the game, Murashov was asked how difficult it would be to move past such a lopsided loss. His answer showed a level of maturity well beyond his age.
“First of all I would like to say thank you to all the fans who stayed for the third period… sometimes you celebrate big wins but sometimes it's a game like this and you have to stay honest… you don't have too much time to think what’s wrong, you just have to rest and be ready for the next night," Murashov said. "I’m pretty sure we’re a group of professionals and it’s gonna be a really good response tomorrow.”
For a rookie goaltender, that’s the kind of perspective coaches love — steady, accountable, and forward-looking. Pittsburgh doesn’t expect Murashov to be perfect, but they need someone who can absorb the highs and lows without losing himself in them.
If his early play and early poise are any indication, the Penguins may have found a young goalie worth building around.
