Mammoth Celebrate Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary

The Utah Mammoth are ready to face off against the Edmonton Oilers on March 24.

Puck drop is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST. Utah head coach André Tourigny will coach his 400th NHL game. Tourigny first started as head coach of the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 campaign, and this is his fifth season in his current role. Over the course of his career, Tourigny has coached captain Clayton Keller, associate captain Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and more.

Tourigny recently reflected on his career, saying part of the way he has measured his coaching tenure has been through how his players have advanced in leadership roles of their own.

“You look at [Clayton Keller] and those guys, they were the age of [Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenter] when we started together,” Tourigny said. “Thinking now they’re at that stage and they’re leaders and captain, assistant captain. [Karel Vejmelka] was just coming over, was his first stop in North America … to see those guys become mature, competitive in key moments and so driven to be successful with that franchise, it’s pretty cool to witness.”

Utah Mammoth Gearing up for Game Against Edmonton Oilers

The Mammoth and the Oilers haven’t played each other since Oct. 28, with Utah currently sitting with 80 points in the Central Division across a 37-28-6 overall record.

Jan 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny looks on during the first period of the game against the Dallas Stars at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah is also 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. A win for the Mammoth is paramount, as they currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Connor Ingram will be starting in net for Edmonton; the goaltender has a 11-8-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

The Oilers have the top power play in the league and have scored on 31% of their opportunities on the man-advantage. Edmonton is third in the Pacific Division and most recently fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2.

This latest matchup comes after Utah posted a video following morning skate of them reciting the lyrics to "Hoedown Throwdown" from Disney's Hannah Montana show. The video was made as March 24 also marks the day the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" was released on Disney+ and Hulu.

The "Hannahversary" features in-depth interviews with Miley Cyrus about behind-the-scenes details, her re-visiting the set alongside family members, surprise guest appearances and even includes a performance of a new song.

"Hoedown Throwdown" was performed and recorded for "Hannah Montana: The Movie" and became a hit dance, which clearly certain members of the Mammoth are familiar with.

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