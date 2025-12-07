Mammoth Superstar Ruled Out for Flames Matchup
The Utah Mammoth are getting set to take on the Calgary Flames but will be without one of their star forwards for this matchup. The Mammoth will be without young superstar Logan Cooley as the team announced he has a lower-body injury and will not play and once the team gets back home, they will do an evaluation on him.
Cooley usually plays top six minutes and plays on the top powerplay unit for the Mammoth, so his loss is a huge one. He usually skates with Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka, but that center spot will be occupied by Nick Schmaltz for the time being while Cooley is out.
Cooley has played in 29 games so far this year for the Mammoth and has tallied 14 goals and 9 assists on the season so far. He is having a great start to the year and it now is to be determined how long he is going to miss with his lower-body injury.
The Mammoth are hoping and praying that he is not going to be out for too long because he is one of the major backbones of this team. He is somebody that really plays a lot of minutes against teams' top players and contributes a lot on the powerplay. His presence for the time being is going tom be missed.
The Mammoth's depth players need to step up in Cooley's absence
Guys like Dylan Guenther and rookie Danil But and Barrett Hayton and Lawson Crouse among others need to be able to contribute a little bit more on the scoresheet in Cooley's place. Knowing how young and fast and dynamic Cooley is and how he constantly contributes on the scoreboard, this might be a tough task.
But the Mammoth have some depth that can really do more than they currently are and put up points and help their team win while the young superstar is down. Peterka was acquired over the offseason from the Buffalo Sabres because the Mammoth needed a bit more goal scoring.
It is time for Peterka to show the Mammoth why they acquired him and really start lighting up the scoresheet more. On the season so far, Peterka has tallied 12 goals and 10 assists in 29 games for the Mammoth. He like Cooley is a young dynamic forward that knows how to score.
This is the time to put himself back in the spotlight and make the Mammoth's front office happy that they acquired him in the offseason. Now is the time.
