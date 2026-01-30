NHL Prospects Clash in Top-5 NCAA Contest

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- In a weekend filled with eagerness and excitement, No. 5 Penn State and No. 2 Michigan State square off at Pegula Ice Arena.

The two squads will face off indoors before they take it outdoors at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.

NHL Prospects Galore

The Big Ten matchup showcases 19 players with NHL rights, as well as several eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Michigan State boasts 14 of them, with future stars like Porter Martone, Cayden Lindstrom and Trey Augustine while Penn State features 2026 consensus first-overall pick Gavin McKenna as well as Jackson Smith, Aiden Fink and Reese Laubach.

Martone, drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2025, enters the contest with the third-most points among freshmen with 28.

Jan 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Canada forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates his goal against Slovakia during the second period in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at 3M Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

McKenna sits right in front of Martone with 29 points. He has taken full charge since returning from the World Juniors.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, native has put up 11 points in his last five games, including a four-point night with a hat trick against then-No. 5 Wisconsin. He's also riding a five-game point streak and a three-game goal streak.

Last Time Out

The last time these two Big Ten foes squared off was one-sided to say the least.

The then-No. 1 Spartans hosted the then-third ranked Nittany Lions, earning a 2-1 overtime win before clinching the sweep with a 5-0 shutout win.

Minnesota Wild prospect Charlie Stramel led the way with a four-point night while Martone recorded a pair of points.

McKenna found himself on the scoresheet with the lone Penn State goal in the series, but ultimately fell to the Spartans.

Hobey Baker Hopefuls

Both Penn State and Michigan State feature three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in men's college hockey.

Former Spartan and current Edmonton Oilers forward Isaac Howard snatched the 2025 award for his efforts during the 2024-25 season.

Martone, Stramel and Augustine appear for Michigan State while McKenna, Matt DiMarsico and Josh Fleming are nominees for the Nittany Lions.

Goaltending Duel

The contest pits two of the nation's top goaltenders in Augustine and Fleming.

Augustine has made a name for himself during his time in East Lansing, setting multiple records and representing Team USA at the World Juniors on several occasions. The South Lyon, Michigan, native was drafted by his hometown Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Fleming has quietly found himself thriving in his first year in Happy Valley.

The Montreal native has gone 8-3-0 on the year with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

Penn State battles Michigan State at 6 p.m.

