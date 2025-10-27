Mammoth Center Named NHL Star After Another Three-Point Game
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley has added a new title to his belt as one of the stars of the week by the NHL. His impressive five-game performance justifies this award-winning title.
Cooley was named Second Star of the Week, with San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini named First Star of the Week and the New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes named the Third Star of the Week.
This 21-year-old from Pittsburgh is crushing it with the Mammoth. Cooley was initially drafted to the NHL in 2022 as the third overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes, now known and relocated as the Mammoth. He was also part of the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2024. Cooley is projected to be the backbone of the Mammoth.
Before joining the NHL, Cooley started his college hockey career at the University of Minnesota in the 2022-23 season. He had a long list of accolades, including the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2023, the Big Ten First All-Star Team in 2023, the NCAA (West) First All-American Team in 2023 and the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2023.
Logan Cooley’s Phenomenal Stats With the Utah Mammoths
Eight times in his NHL career, he’s gotten three points in one. And two of those times were within the last four games. Cooley is on fire, and the momentum of his success is keeping the Mammoth on a winning streak. Currently, the team has a seven-game winning streak. So far within this season, Cooley has seven goals and four assists.
Cooley has gotten points in four of the last five games, with one goal on Oct 19 against the Boston Bruins and an astounding three goals and one assist on Oct 23 against the St. Louis Blues. As well as two goals and one assist on Oct 25 against the Minnesota Wild, and one assist on Oct 26 against the Winnipeg Jets.
In the last five games, the only one in which he didn’t earn a point was Oct 21 against the Colorado Avalanche. Maybe Cooley had an off day, but his performance overall is more than impressive. Oct 23, he got a natural hat trick, scoring three times without any player on either team scoring.
The Mammoth's seven-game winning streak is proof that when Cooley performs, the rest of the team will follow. This streak and momentum from Cooley don’t feel like just a streak; this feels like something bigger. His rise is just the first step to his career; much more is to come from this rising star.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!