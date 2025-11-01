Star Mammoth Duo Appear on College GameDay
College GameDay makes their annual trip to a town that is hosting a big game each week during the college football season. Gameday happened to travel to Utah as the Utes will take on the Bearcats at night in a huge Big 12 matchup. And with the show being there, they had some special guests from the Utah Mammoth drop by to appear on air.
Mammoth forwards Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther appeared on GameDay along with the team's mascot, Tusky. They were getting cheers from the crowd as Utah has been off to a big start to open the NHL season. The team is sitting at 8-3, which is currently good for second place in the Central Division.
Guenther and Cooley Grace The TV Screen
Just recently, the Mammoth re-signed Cooley to a new 8-year deal that has an average annual value of 10 million dollars per season. And with this new extension in place and Guenther also having 8 more years on his contract, the crowd let it be known how happy they were to keep the duo in Utah for quite some time in the foreseeable future.
Guenther and Cooley have been taking the world by storm to start the young NHL season. Guenther has tallied 5 goals and 7 assists which is over a point-per-game so far for the Mammoth. And Cooley has tallied 8 goals and 4 assists which is also over a point-per-game pace for the Mammoth.
Duo's Importance to Utah
The Mammoth are quite lucky to have these two helping lead the way and helping the team out to a really good start so far this year. These two play on a line together and just work off of each other so well whenever they take the ice. They are a duo that are just borderline unstoppable and are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.
Every time the Mammoth get some sort of national recognition, especially to be able to appear on a huge show like College GameDay, these two are the names that usually come up first. The two forwards were drafted one year apart, as Guenther was drafted with the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and Cooley was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
For the Mammoth and their fans, they are in good hands with Cooley and Guenther. If anybody can lead the Mammoth to the playoffs and a potential Stanley Cup run, it's these two. These two will continue to get national recognition as the season goes on and as the years go on, they are that special.
