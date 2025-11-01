Breakaway on SI

Star Mammoth Duo Appear on College GameDay

College Gameday is at the University of Utah for the school's football matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and this Utah Mammoth duo made an appearance on the show.

Tyler Miller

Dec 14, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) celebrates with right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
College GameDay makes their annual trip to a town that is hosting a big game each week during the college football season. Gameday happened to travel to Utah as the Utes will take on the Bearcats at night in a huge Big 12 matchup. And with the show being there, they had some special guests from the Utah Mammoth drop by to appear on air.

Mammoth forwards Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther appeared on GameDay along with the team's mascot, Tusky. They were getting cheers from the crowd as Utah has been off to a big start to open the NHL season. The team is sitting at 8-3, which is currently good for second place in the Central Division.

Guenther and Cooley Grace The TV Screen

Just recently, the Mammoth re-signed Cooley to a new 8-year deal that has an average annual value of 10 million dollars per season. And with this new extension in place and Guenther also having 8 more years on his contract, the crowd let it be known how happy they were to keep the duo in Utah for quite some time in the foreseeable future.

Guenther and Cooley have been taking the world by storm to start the young NHL season. Guenther has tallied 5 goals and 7 assists which is over a point-per-game so far for the Mammoth. And Cooley has tallied 8 goals and 4 assists which is also over a point-per-game pace for the Mammoth.

Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) celebrates with Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther
Nov 30, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) celebrates with Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11), Utah Hockey Club defenseman Olli Maatta (2), and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Duo's Importance to Utah

The Mammoth are quite lucky to have these two helping lead the way and helping the team out to a really good start so far this year. These two play on a line together and just work off of each other so well whenever they take the ice. They are a duo that are just borderline unstoppable and are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.

Every time the Mammoth get some sort of national recognition, especially to be able to appear on a huge show like College GameDay, these two are the names that usually come up first. The two forwards were drafted one year apart, as Guenther was drafted with the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and Cooley was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

For the Mammoth and their fans, they are in good hands with Cooley and Guenther. If anybody can lead the Mammoth to the playoffs and a potential Stanley Cup run, it's these two. These two will continue to get national recognition as the season goes on and as the years go on, they are that special.

Tyler Miller
Tyler is a 25 year old Journalism graduate from Georgia Southern University. Tyler is a big fan of hockey, baseball, basketball, and football, and also is a staff writer for Fansided.

