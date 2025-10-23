Devils’ Winning Streak Fueled by Penalty Kill
The New Jersey Devils captured their sixth consecutive victory with a win over the Minnesota Wild. The winning streak is the longest stretch for the team since they rattled off 13 straight in 2022. Through seven games, the Devils sit atop the Metropolitan Division with a 6-1 record.
Fueling the Devils’ winning streak is their smothering penalty killing. The group was perfect against the Wild, and they’ve successfully killed off 21 straight penalties over this winning stretch. Special teams always give teams a chance to tip the scales, and so far the Devils have dramatically done so thanks to their penalty killing.
Penalty and Momentum Killer
The thing that stands out with this group is their tenacity. They are keenly aware of how much momentum can be claimed or lost while killing a penalty. Give up a barrage of shots on goal, you’re giving the other team confidence and possibly a golden scoring opportunity. Shut down your opposition’s power play, and your team defense can often spark offense.
Just listen to the way the players talk about killing penalties. Winger Dawson Mercer spoke to reporters after the game, and he shared how everyone in that locker room is on the same page when it comes to killing of penalties.
”We’re on the same page on the penalty kill,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in it and it's something that either gives us a lot of momentum or gives them momentum, and every inch of the game that we can take to put ourselves in a better advantage, we're going to take that.”
You Shall Not Pass
That tenacity extends to how stifling they are at their own blue line. Opposition power plays are struggling and failing to enter the offensive zone and establish possession thanks to the way New Jersey is disrupting their attempts.
The Devils deploy a 1-2-1 set up to stop the zone entry, but it’s a very aggressive modified version. The forward at the top of the formation plays tight on the puck carrier and pushes them left or right. As the puck carrier nears the blue line, the other three penalty killers will sort of patrol the blue line.
The results vary, but it creates confusion and forces the power play group into two options. They either have to dump the puck in and chase, which the Devils would love, or the puck carrier has to try to stick handle around one of the defenders at the blue line.
That creates more chances for turnovers, creating loose pucks to then clear it down the ice and increases the likelihood of them entering offsides.
The Wild were the latest victim to the Devils’ trapping and smothering penalty killing system. Minnesota became the sixth team to finish with no power play goals against New Jersey.
