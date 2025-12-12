What Logan Cooley's Absence Means for Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth are on a dreadful three-game losing streak since losing their young center Logan Cooley. While facing the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 5, the 21-year-old experienced an unfortunate collision with a goal post during the game. As a result, he underwent an examination, and the latest news is rather discouraging.

As announced by the Mammoth, Cooley will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks due to a lower-body injury. With this timeline, he could return in early February. Losing a key player as reliable as Cooley is far from ideal, but these are the cards the franchise was handed. Now, his teammates are left with some substantial shoes to fill.

Doors Open for Rookie To Shine

Dec 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth left wing Daniil But (19) prepares to pass the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cooley is undeniably one of Utah's greatest assets this year. Leading up to his injury, he had recorded 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points across 29 games. He currently leads the franchise in goals, which makes his absence on the ice quite noticeable. With Cooley out of the lineup for an extended period, one Mammoth rookie will have more opportunities to shine.

The Mammoth have announced Logan Cooley will be out a minimum of 8 weeks with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/WRbMtuYw2I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 11, 2025

Forward Daniil But, 20, of Russia made his NHL debut earlier this month with Utah. As the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 draft, his ability to compete was never questioned. However, players with more experience often overshadow rookies because of their already developed aptitude.

The young forward will, of course, be accompanied on the ice by his veteran teammates, but this is a prime opportunity for But to step up and show his value. Since his debut, he has not been productive on the scoresheet, but now is his time to shine.

Now, filling the shoes of Cooley is incredibly unlikely for the rookie, but this could be one step toward carving out an impressive name for himself in the NHL. Cooley is a dominant offensive force, so regardless of who steps up in his place, there will be plenty of obstacles to overcome, particularly considering that the Mammoth have not won a game since his injury.

This is a clear sign that Utah relies heavily on Cooley, which is understandable when he's healthy, but injuries are inevitable in hockey; each franchise must have reliable contingency plans in its back pocket to utilize at any point.

The Mammoth play their next game tonight against the Seattle Kraken at 9 p.m. EST. Will Utah's rookie be able to capitalize on his opportunity to prove himself in the coming weeks?

