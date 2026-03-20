Penn State Superstar Reclaims Top Pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Gavin McKenna has been the player outside of the NHL who has generated the most attention. The Penn State freshman has taken over Happy Valley and the NCAA, and he's now expected to be one of the first players selected during the 2026 NHL Draft.

For a large period of this time, the Penn State freshman was the consensus number one prospect. But after a slow start to his first NCAA season and a bit of controversy, the prospect rankings shifted. Suddenly, McKenna had competition for the number one slot.

It took some time, but as the NCAA season reaches the Frozen Four tournament, one thing has become clear again. Gavin McKenna is the undisputed, top player available in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

Hobey Baker Finalist

McKenna was one of the youngest players in the entire NCAA, but that hasn't stopped him from have an incredible freshman campaign.

He became the first freshman in Penn State history to record 50 or more points, as he finished with 51 points in 34 contests. In Big Ten conference contests, he reached another level, as he led the entire Big Ten in scoring with 38 points in 24 conference matchups. That led to him being named the Big Ten's freshman of the year.

That performance resonated with the 64 Men's Division I head coaches, and that's why they voted him as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award recognizing the NCAA's best player. McKenna is one of 10 finalists for this year's award.

Should he capture the award, he would become just the fifth freshman to receive the honor. He would join current NHL superstars Jack Eichel and Macklin Celebrini, as well as Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli and former Anaheim Ducks captain Paul Kariya as the only first-year NCAA players to win the Hobey Baker.

Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) controls the puck in the first period of a game against the Clarkson Golden Knights at Pegula Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Showing Up in the Biggest Moments

What's separated McKenna from the rest of his draft class is how he elevates his game as the importance and stakes grow. We saw it earlier in the season, when he excelled for Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championships.

As the Penn State season has continued, McKenna has continued to elevate his game. He's recorded multiple points in eight of his last 18 games played since the WJC. That includes a Penn State-record eight points in a win over Ohio State.

McKenna has proven that he is a franchise player in the making. As a standout freshman, he's shown without a shadow of a doubt, that's he the undisputed number one prospect available in the 2026 NHL Draft.

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