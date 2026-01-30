How Rasmus Andersson Makes Golden Knights a Stanley Cup Contender

The Vegas Golden Knights are in control of the Pacific Division, while teams like the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks breathe down their necks.

The Golden Knights are looking forward, despite the tight race in the Pacific. Vegas is one of the emerging Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference thanks to the arrival of defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

The 29-year-old puck-mover is a huge piece for the Vegas lineup. The right-handed defender is a top-pairing player, giving the Golden Knights one of the best groups of top-four defensemen in the entire NHL. In addition, his impact is the driving force behind Vegas reaching Stanley Cup contender status.

High Quality Chances

One of the defining pieces of Andersson's game this season is his ability to create and take high-quality scoring chances. So far this season, he has been one of the highest-scoring defenders thanks to getting to the best scoring areas on the ice. Through 52 games, he has 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points.

According to NHL EDGE, Andersson has launched one of the highest number of shots on goal among NHL defensemen this season. His 124 shots are the ninth-most, trailing defenders like Matthew Schaefer, Rasmus Dahlin and Zach Werenski.

Andersson's excellence extends to the high-danger scoring areas. While his 124 shots on goal are ninth amongst defensemen, he ranks second in shots on goal from the high-danger areas of the ice. His 14 shots on goal rank in the 99th percentile among all NHL defenders, trailing only Washington Capitals star Jakob Chychrun.

Jan 29, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) warms up before a game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A Booming Shot

One of the least-talked about skills Andersson brings is his powerful shot. He is a huge asset during offensive zone time and on the power play because of this.

Before his trade from the Calgary Flames, Andersson recorded one of the hardest shots of the season. In a December contest, he fired off a slap shot coming in at 100.26 miles per hour.

Even when he's not hitting 100 mph, he still has a cannon. NHL EDGE recorded 16 shots from Andersson that clocked in between 90 and 100 mph and 65 shots between 80 and 90 mph. Those figures rank in the 95th and 99th percentiles among all NHL defenders this season.

Two Top Pairs

Since Andersson's arrival, he's played on a pairing with Noah Hanifin. The duo first played together with the Calgary Flames, which made their pairing in Vegas an easy one to make.

That pairing is technically their second one, as Shea Theodore was playing his time paired with Brayden McNabb. An injury sidelined McNabb, raising Jeremy Lauzon to Theodore's left side.

With Theodore occupying the top pairing, Andersson and Hanifin give the Golden Knights a second top pairing.

Andersson and Hanifin can play in all situations. They can handle over 20 minutes of ice time per contest, and at 5-on-5, they may offer the best play of any defense pairing in Vegas.

With Andersson in the mix, Vegas has a real shot at the Stanley Cup. They have a powerful defensive group, and when the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive, that depth could be the difference between a deep run and an early exit.

