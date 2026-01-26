Rasmus Andersson Believes Golden Knights are Real Contenders

The Vegas Golden Knights continued their yearly tradition of taking a big swing in the trade market. This year, they acquired defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames for a pair of draft picks, a defensive prospect and veteran Zac Whitecloud.

The Golden Knights now have another top-pairing defender to utilize. The move rounds out their blue line and gives the team another leg up in a crowded Pacific Division.

Andersson is still getting used to his new team and system, but he's reached a conclusion pretty quickly. The veteran defender views Vegas as a true contender for the Stanley Cup, which is the biggest reason he wanted to end up here.

"You look at this lineup, and this is a real contender," he said. "And that's what I wanted to go to."

You've Got a Friend in Me

Part of what makes the Golden Knights legitimate contenders is their newfound defensive depth with the arrival of Andersson. He joins Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore, giving Vegas an elite top-three defensemen.

Andersson and Hanifin already come with some built-in chemistry, which made head coach Bruce Cassidy’s decision to play them as a pair easy. The duo played together for several seasons in Calgary, but it's been two years since they last played with the Flames. Now, they get the chance to reunite and form a dynamic pairing in Vegas.

For Andersson, it comes down to their familiarity with one another. The two play a similar, simple style that makes the game incredibly easy for their partner.

"Noah and I are really familiar with each other," he said. "It feels like yesterday that we played together. He's a hell of a player. And he's easy to play with. We just try to make it as simple as possible for each other."

How Far Can Vegas Go?

The Western Conference goes through the Colorado Avalanche, but the Golden Knights are among several teams that will challenge for the conference title. The defense in Vegas is stacked, which should give them a ton of optimism.

What will limit Vegas is not their defense. It's their goaltending. Starter Adin Hill was out for several months, but he's returned for three starts in January. If he can return to form and steady the goaltending position, the Golden Knights could be an under-the-radar pick to run the West.

