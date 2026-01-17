Bruins, Golden Knights Among Four Teams Pursuing Flame' Rasmus Andersson

The Rasmus Andersson trade sweepstakes continues to intensify. TSN's Darren Dreger reported that four teams remain in the mix for the Calgary Flames defenseman, split evenly between the Eastern and Western conferences.

The Bruins have emerged as aggressive pursuers, reportedly offering defenseman Mason Lohrei and a first-round pick to acquire the 29-year-old Swedish blueliner. Boston holds two first-round selections in the 2026 draft thanks to the Brandon Carlo trade with Toronto and could use either pick to land Andersson.

However, conflicting reports suggest complications in the Boston pursuit. Some sources indicate Andersson may be unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Bruins, which could derail negotiations since Boston likely won't proceed without assurances he'll remain long-term.

Vegas Returns to the Table

"Things can develop quickly," Dreger tweeted. "However, sources say 4 teams remain in the mix for Flames Dman, Rasmus Andersson. Two teams in the east and two in the west. Boston and Vegas are strong contenders. Unless there's progress, there's a decent chance Andersson plays today for Cgy."

Now the Golden Knights have already been in the mix for the defenseman. In fact, before the season even began, Vegas was closing in on talks regarding Andersson. However, while those talks fell apart, their status as a Stanley Cup contender and a strong league record give them an advantage if the Flames do pull the trigger.

They have both cap flexibility and the surety of securing a playoff berth, which will remain attractive to free agents. Meanwhile, last year’s Western Conference finalists, the Dallas Stars, have also emerged as a contender for the Flames D-man.

With the franchise holding up well under new head coach Glenn Gulutzan, the addition of Andersson to the mix could add some defensive depth to the Stars. They already look on their way to the playoffs, and for Andersson, who hasn’t been to the postseason since the 2021-22 season, that proves to be an attractive destination.

Eastern Conference Competition

Beyond Boston, the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings remain heavily involved. Ottawa seeks a legitimate right-shot top-four defenseman to stabilize its blue line, while Detroit will only proceed if Andersson agrees to a contract extension.

The Red Wings have reportedly made young defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Axel Sandin Pellikka untouchable in negotiations. Elliotte Friedman added a surprise entrant to the mix on his latest podcast, noting Vancouver is "in the middle of everything" despite their struggles this season.

Olympic Deadline Looms

Calgary wants clarity well before the Olympic roster freeze on February 4. The Flames prefer to move Andersson before he represents Sweden at the Milano Cortina Games, avoiding any injury risk that could torpedo trade discussions.

Andersson has posted 10 goals and 29 points in 47 games this season while averaging 24:12 of ice time. His $4.55 million cap hit makes him attractive for contenders, and his two-way play would immediately upgrade any playoff-bound team's defensive corps.

The next 24-48 hours could prove decisive in determining Andersson's destination as multiple contenders position themselves to land one of the trade deadline's most coveted defensemen.

