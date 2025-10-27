Lighting Fans Protest Controversial Golden Knights Goaltender
The Vegas Golden Knight quietly signed a controversial goaltender from a professional tryout to a two-year deal worth millions just two days ago.
Carter Hart's professional tryout was converted to a two-year deal, which contains a $2 million average annual value. Hart has been practicing with the Golden Knights at the team's practice facility since the signing of his PTO on Oct. 16. Under the terms established for Hart and the four other former members of Canada's world juniors teams who were found not guilty in an eight-week trial stemming from sexual assault accusations, Hart cannot begin regular play yet. Vegas has an 0-2 record since making this latest move.
The most recent loss was a 2-1 overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. On display across Benchmark International Arena, some Tampa Bay fans voiced their thoughts on the recent Hart signing.
NHL Fans Show Protest Among Recent but Quiet Carter Hart Deal
The Golden Knights have yet to put out a social media post acknowledging the conversion and/or latest deal for Hart. Though, a news brief was previously and quietly posted on NHL.com.
The netminder was formerly found not guilty, alongside Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, from July charges due to an alleged incident in June of 2018. Following the highly publicized trial, all five were acquitted due to the judge's ruling that the evidence was not sufficient to support the charges.
The alleged instance took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room. A woman testified in May that she was under the influence when four of the men showed up unexpectedly in her room at the Delta Hotel London Armouries and felt the only "safe" option was to participate in sexual activity.
Against Tampa Bay before the eventual OT win, two fans held up signs on the glass near Vegas players.
"Believe survivors," read one sign.
"Acquitted [does not equal] innocent," said the other.
Hart was originally a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 draft. He has played in 227 career NHL games, recording a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. The netminder is currently 27.
On Sept. 11, the NHL released in a statement addressing the allegations.
"The events that transpired after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ontario, prior to these players' arrival in the NHL, were deeply troubling and unacceptable. The League expects everyone connected with the game to conduct themselves with the highest level of moral integrity. And, in this case, while found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard," the statement read.
Vegas also put out an initial statement following the news release of Hart's PTO.
"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the initial announcement from the Golden Knights read following the news release of his PTO. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and the assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
In replacement of the lack of posting surrounding the situation on social media, various NHL fans on X have started repeatedly posting a phrase under what looks like every social media post put out by the Golden Knights since.
"vegas golden sex offenders," multiple comments read across the Golden Knights X account.
Per the league, Hart is not eligible to play for Vegas until Dec. 1. He can — instead — be sent to AHL Henderson for a conditioning stint and may begin playing games there on Nov. 15.
