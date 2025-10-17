Controversial New Golden Knights Goaltender Talks Fresh Start
In the wake of the Vegas Golden Knights signing Carter Hart to a two-year contract, the goaltender spoke with the media in front of his locker at a media availability.
Hart signed with Vegas after being found not guilty — alongside Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote — on sexual assault charges in July, which was the result of an eight-week trial due to an alleged incident in June, 2018. The judge cited reason for the acquittal was that the complainant's allegations lacked the credibility needed to justify the charges. The netminder's deal with the Golden Knights also came after a rumored deal with the Carolina Hurricanes fell through and Vegas starting goaltender Adin Hill left a game with an apparent lower-body injury.
The trial followed an alleged assault that took place after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala.
Hart said he is looking forward to showing the city of Las Vegas his true character.
"I'm beyond grateful, excited and honored to be a part of the Golden Knights," Hart said in his opening statement to the media. "I had a great skate today ... It's been a long road to get back to this point, to get back to playing the game of hockey, the game that I love. I've been out of the game for a year and a half now and I've learned a lot. I've grown a lot. I'm just excited to move forward. I've heard nothing but great things about the city, the community, the fan base, the organization ... I'm so excited to ... get to show the community my true character, who I really am and what I'm really about."
Hart, 27, has not played an NHL game since taking an indefinite leave of absence during the 2023-24 season. All five of the players were eligible to sign a contract that could not be registered until Oct. 15. Additionally, they are free to appear in NHL games as of Dec. 1.
As previously reported by Adam Waxman with On SI, sources suggest the deal includes performance incentives and could involve a short conditioning stint before Hart joins the NHL roster once reinstated.
Emily Kaplan of ESPN has noted that Hart is on a paid tryout that is expected to be converted to an NHL contract.
The Golden Knights (2-0-2) also have 25-year-old goaltender Akira Schmid under contract for this year.
"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," a statement from the Vegas team reads. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and the assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
Hart was originally a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 draft. He has played in 227 career NHL games, recording a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
