Golden Knights Sign Controversial Goalie to Two-Year Deal
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly converting goaltender Carter Hart from a professional tryout to a two-year deal.
League sources told The Athletic about the latest development following several injury updates for the Vegas franchise. Hart has been practicing with the Golden Knights at the team's practice facility since he signed his PTO on Oct. 16. Under the terms established for Hart and the four other former members of Canada's world juniors teams who were found not guilty in an eight-week trial stemming from sexual assault accusations. Hart is not eligible to play for Vegas until Dec. 1.
Hart can — instead — be sent to AHL Henderson for a conditioning stint and begin playing games there on Nov. 15.
Carter Hart to Make Millions with Golden Knights
The deal is to contain a $2 million average annual value.
Hart is currently 27 and previously played in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers before taking an indefinite leave of absence during the 2023-24 season. He had a career 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
The netminder was found not guilty, alongside Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, from the former July charges due to an alleged incident in June 2018. Following the highly publicized trial, all five were acquitted due to the judge's ruling that the evidence was not sufficient to support the charges.
"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the initial announcement from the Golden Knights read following the news release of his PTO. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and the assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
Hart was originally a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 draft.
The alleged instance took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room. A woman testified in May that she was under the influence when four of the men showed up unexpectedly in her room at the Delta Hotel London Armouries and felt the only "safe" option was to participate in sexual activity.
Hart's deal with Vegas — in the millions — comes after the Carolina Hurricanes could not reach an agreement with the netminder or McLeod. Hart joins the Knights' roster following starter Adin Hill previously leaving a game with an apparent lower-body injury. Goaltender Carl Lindbom from Henderson of the AHL has also been called up.
