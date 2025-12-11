Devils Forward Taking Personal Leave of Absence

The New Jersey Devils will be without right wing Timo Meier for an undisclosed amount of time as he takes a personal leave of absence for a family matter. The team made the announcement this morning in a press release, stating that he’ll be away from the Devils “as he tends to a family health matter.”

“The entire organization supports Timo and his family and appreciates everyone respecting their privacy at this time,” the Devils said in their statement this morning.

No further information was given regarding the situation or how long Meier will be off the ice.

Meier last played in New Jersey’s 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9. He didn’t find a way to impact the box score, though he did record four shots on goal. The last time the 29-year-old from Switzerland scored was in a 4-1 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 6, when he netted the Devils’ lone goal of the game.

Meier’s Absence Will Impact New Jersey

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for New Jersey. Early in the campaign, the team found itself near the top of the Eastern Conference. Then Jack Hughes went down with a finger injury — one New Jersey hopes he returns from soon — and the team subsequently went on a bit of a backslide.

Even then, however, the team still finds itself in position to make the Stanley Cup playoffs. Through 30 games, the Devils’ 35 points put them right on the cusp of the playoff picture. And with how crowded the Eastern Conference race is at this point, just a couple of results could swing that in either direction.

Without Meier in the lineup, the outlook for the Devils’ offense is bleak. The operation had already been struggling with Hughes not present, but now it has the potential to go off the deep end with a player who has put up 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists) through 30 games of action no longer available. It’ll now be up to the rest of the crew to pick up the slack.

What’s Next for the Devils?

New Jersey is about to embark on an important three-game homestand against some formidable foes in the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks. All the action starts tonight with a bout against the Lightning at 7 p.m. EST at Prudential Center in Newark.

