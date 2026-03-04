Capitals Re-Sign Forward to $4 Million Extension

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Ethen Frank to a two-year, $4 million contract extension.

Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick made the announcement on the morning of March 4. Frank's contract will carry an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $2 million. Frank, 28, has recorded 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 76 career games with the Capitals. He currently ranks eighth on the Washington roster in goals and fifth in goals per 60 minutes at 5v5. The Colorado native is a two-time Calder Cup Champion and three-time American Hockey League All-Star.

Frank was originally signed by the Capitals as a free agent in March of 2023.

So far this season the center has logged 23 points across 11 goals and 12 assists.

Frank owns the fastest max skating speed (23.52 mph) among Capitals skaters this season and ranks in the 97th percentile among NHL players in top skating speed, per NHL EDGE.

This latest development comes ahead of the upcoming league trade deadline, which is slated for March 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Teams across the NHL have been making moves accordingly.

Washington currently sits with 69 points in the Metropolitan Division alongside a 31-25-7 overall record. The Capitals most recently fell to the Utah Mammoth — 3-2 — and next take on the Boston Bruins on March 7.

Frank appeared in 24 games with the Capitals last season, logging seven points (four goals, three assists). Frank made his NHL debut in Jan., 2025 against the Montreal Canadiens and registered one point in each of his first three games (two goals, one assist), becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Frank also recorded 28 points (20 goals, eight assists) in 35 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate) in 2024-25 and was selected to the Atlantic Division Roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic for the third straight year.

His success comes after going undrafted following his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. While with the Broncos he finished third in overall points with 21 on a team-high 13 goals and eight assists for the 2020-21 season. Frank also concluded the season with goal and an assist in NCHC Quarterfinals against Minnesota-Duluth.

Frank is currently in the midst of a 13-game goal drought during which he has still recorded three assists, 15 shots and 16 blocks while averaging 12:49 of ice time. At 28, he has set new personal bests in games played (52), goals (11) and assists (12) this season and should continue to be a presence in the Caps' bottom-six.

