What Team USA Men Can Learn from Women's Gold Medal Run

The United States Women's Team captured the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, defeating Canada in an incredible final contest. Once again, Team USA stands at the top of the international women's circuit.

The men of the United States could learn a thing or two from their far better female counterparts. While the women have secured a gold medal for the third time since 1998, the men are looking for their first taste of Olympic gold since the 1980 Miracle Team. They've been the bridesmaid, but not the bride, winning the silver medal in 2010.

If only the men's squad could take a little bit from the women's squad. As they head into their semifinal contest against a charging Slovakia roster, Team USA's men must carry these lessons forward to try to match the women's success.

Let Your Goalie Shine

The women's team had the best goaltender in the Olympics, as Aerin Frankel was sensational. A star goalie for the Boston Fleet of the PWHL, Frankel was a brick wall in net for the Americans. In the gold-medal contest, she turned aside 30 of 31 shots on goal and made every timely and needed save the United States needed.

The men have one of, if not the best, goaltenders in the tournament in Winnipeg Jets puck-stopper Connor Hellebuyck. Last year's Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goalie and the league MVP has struggled as the Jets have failed to stay in playoff contention, but it's a different story when he's backstopping Team USA.

So far in the tournament, he's started three games and been nearly perfect. He's 3-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage. The 32-year-old has been playing once again at an MVP level, and he's the team's best shot at a gold medal.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Captain Clutch

The women's squad had everything. Their goaltending was astounding, their blue line could activate offensively and lock things down in their own zone, and their forward group was deadly from top to bottom.

What set them apart, even more than the talent and depth, was their leadership. Forward and captain Hilary Knight is already one of the most accomplished players, and she was an excellent leader en route to another gold medal.

She was also the woman who stepped up when the United States needed it most. With the team trailing 1-0 late in the third period, Knight redirected a Laila Edwards point shot behind Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens and sent the game to over time.

Entering the semis, the men need their captain to be their best and most impactful player. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been the team's top performer trough four games. He has three goals and three assists for six points and leads the team in scoring. The job is far from done, however, as he attempts to end the country's nearly 50-year gold medal drought for the men's team.

Knight made the first move and paved the way. Now it's time for Matthews to follow in her footsteps and guide his team to the gold medal game.

