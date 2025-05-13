Jets Defender Key to Game 4 Victory
The Winnipeg Jets are searching for a proper response following the Dallas Stars' 5-2 victory in Game 3. The Stars turned the tables on the Jets just two days after Winnipeg shut them out in Game 2. Now, it's Winnipeg's turn to do the same.
The Jets will look to number one defenseman Josh Morrissey to lead them to victory. He missed the opening contest of the series, and his absence was felt hard. His return in Game 2 was a huge reason they won Game 2 by a final score of 4-0, and now his play is the key to helping the Jets tie the second-round series. Through nine contests, he has five assists, but he's looking to net his first of the postseason in Game 4.
Morrissey is one of the slickest puck distributors in the NHL, and it's something that largely goes unnoticed. His outlet passes from the defensive zone are crisp and on target. If he carries the puck through the neutral zone, he can make soft touch passes to his teammates upon entry. It's a skill needed against a very aggressive and anticipatory Stars defense, and there's no one more reliable with that than Morrissey.
The biggest impact Morrissey brings is not his own production, but how he elevates the rest of the blue line. Without Morrissey, the Jets were forced to rely heavily on Neal Pionk as the number one defenseman. It's a role he's capable of playing in spurts, but he's not suited to do it over the course of a season or Stanley Cup Playoffs run. Having Morrissey back in the fold helps to slot everyone back into a more comfortable position. Morrissey takes the bulk of the shifts, skating 28 in both Games 2 and 3, works the first penalty killing and power play units, and helps players like Pionk, Dylan Samberg, Haydn Fleury, and Colin Miller find more favorable matchups.
That should help the defense and starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck in a crucial Game 4 matchup. The Jets are counting on Morrissey to be their best defenseman and player in this contest, and are expecting a win to come because of it.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!