Jets Need Top Defender to Get Team Back on Track
The Winnipeg Jets were the best team during the regular season last season, but things are looking very different through the first quarter of this season. The team is 10-7 through their first 17 games, and while they hold possession of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, there is a different feeling in Winnipeg.
Usually, the Jets turn to their back-to-back Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Connor Hellebuyck to snap them out of any slump. This time around, their superstar puck-stopper isn't the one who can lift them out of their 5-5 stretch in the past 10 games, but their top defender can. Josh Morrissey is off to a strong start, and while the Jets are figuring things out, they are looking toward their number one defenseman to drag them out of the early-season slump.
Top Puck-Mover
Morrissey's game is predicated on two things. The first is that he is one of the top puck-movers in the entire NHL. The 30-year-old is a heads up, high IQ player with the puck on his stick.
He is so strong at starting the play from his own end. He knows exactly when to make that first pass to exit the zone or when to hang onto the puck. When he makes that breakout pass, it's always crisp and exactly where the skater is going, not where he was coming from.
When he's in the offensive zone, that skillset remains. He has a cannon of a shot when needed, but he's always scanning the zone for his teammates and the best scoring chance, and he's able to thread a needle to place the puck where it needs to be. It's how he's stormed out to 17 points in his first 17 games this season, putting him on pace to exceed 65 points for the fourth consecutive campaign.
Defensive Zone Menace
The other huge part of his game is being an absolute menace in the defensive zone. Despite being one of the smaller defenders in the league, standing 6'0" and weighing just under 200 pounds, he's nasty to play against. He gets under his opponents' skin and is incredibly frustrating to deal with when trying to get into position in the offensive zone.
The other area where Morrissey surprisingly excels in the defensive zone is blocking shots. He's blocked over 100 shots in each of the last four seasons, but he's off to a slightly more productive start in that department in 2025-2026. In 17 games, he's blocked 33 shots, good for 1.94 blocked shots per contest. If he keeps that pace, he will set a new career high this season.
Why the Jets Need Even More
The Jets have high expectations for the season after their disappointing exit from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to reach that next phase, they need even more from their top defender. He's been excellent, but the team hasn't matched the level he's bringing. Until they do, the Jets need their star defenseman to drag them out of this early-season skid.
