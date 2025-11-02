Jets Get Positive Adam Lowry Injury Update
Head coach Scott Arniel and the Winnipeg Jets just recently defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in a home matinee. And even after getting a win, they got some good news on their captain that has been out hurt since the end of their run in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Arniel told reporters that Adam Lowry could soon be returning to their lineup, as the Jets have been missing his presence ever since the end of last season. The Jets had their 2025 season ended by the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Lowry has been unavailable ever since.
Hockey fans and Jets fans should remember that Lowry was the one that helped the team advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he scored the double overtime winner against the St. Louis Blues. It is very hard to replace someone of a captain's caliber, but the Jets have been doing the best they can without him.
Lowry could add more offensive element when he returns to Jets lineup
Along with being the Jets' captain, last season, Lowry scored 16 goals and added 18 assists in 73 regular season games played. But in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lowry scored 4 goals in 13 games played, one of said 4 goals being that huge overtime winner to eliminate the Blues.
Lowry is not just the captain of the Jets and not only exhibits captain tendencies. He also has a bit of offensive touch that gets lost in his game and is not greatly recognized a ton when he is on the ice. He is somebody that can really help the Jets top players like Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi among others add to the scoresheet.
Along with the offensive touch that Lowry has, he also is a really good penalty killer. He is somebody that is always looking to get in front of shooting lanes and throw his body around to make sure that the puck does not come anywhere close to his goalie.
He's the captain of the Jets and deservedly so, but the other things that he does well get lost because of who he is to the team and his injury that has kept him out a while. But the Jets likely getting him back this upcoming week, will be a huge morale boost for himself and for the locker room to welcome him back.
