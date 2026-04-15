American Express to Make Miami Grand Prix Trackside Debut

The Miami Grand Prix quickly established itself as one of the most experience-driven and luxury experiences on the Formula 1 calendar. Hospitality, entertainment, and unique fan access sit just as prominently as racing itself. In 2026, F1's global partner, American Express (Amex), is leaning further into that 'marquee race' identity.

As a partner of both Formula 1 and F1 Academy, the brand is making its first on-track appearance in Miami this year, marking a notable evolution in their growing motorsport footprint. The move aligns the Amex experiences in Miami with its broader global F1 strategy, which has positioned the brand at the center of exclusive experiences and activations for card members.

In Miami, the philosophy that the brand has built across their entire sports portfolio is coming to life in a way that mirrors the high-touch, luxury experience that fans experience on the ground, across the race weekend.

Inside the Track: Access, Comfort, and Fan Experiences

At the center of the American Express identity on-site is the Amex Racing Club – a two-story activation located in the F1 Fan Zone. The 'club' blends interactive entertainment with 'elevated' hospitality, similar to Amex's presence at other F1 race tracks.

Fans can engage with racing-themed games, while Card Members will receive access to exclusive perks, including Amex Race Radios. The second floor, though, is where the Miami Grand Prix magic comes into play.

Card Members and their guests can step away from the race weekend into a space designed to recharge, complete with massage chairs, chilled towels, a beauty bar, and hydrating mocktails.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The balance between access and exclusivity continues at the Amex Trackside Lounge, where Platinum Card Members can reserve time on the start-finish straight for premium viewing opportunities. This experience can be reserved once a day, including during sessions, for one of the most premium viewing sections on the track.

Inside the Hard Rock Stadium, there is a third lounge that Amex has added to its repertoire. The Amex Lounge is an air-conditioned space with food and beverage provided to their guests.

Reservations will be released daily at 9:30 AM through Resy for one-hour periods, providing any fan within the Amex ecosystem with access to the stadium.

Of course, Amex Race Radios will also be available across the track – providing a meaningful touchpoint for fans looking to tune in to live race commentary.

Beyond the Circuit: Carbone Beach Returns to Miami

While the Miami Grand Prix track has become the centerpiece of the weekend for American Express' fan engagement strategy, their presence extends well beyond Hard Rock Stadium.

In partnership with Major Food Group for the 5th year, American Express is bringing back Carbone Beach for three nights in South Beach. The experience is a high-end “Supper Club on the Sand” experience, blending oceanfront dining curated by Chef Mario Carbone with live entertainment and nightlife.

Tickets are available for purchase, with American Express Card Members receiving access to presale opportunities and exclusive benefits.

American Express in Formula 1’s Experience Economy

Similar to the directionality of other North American Formula 1 races, the broader shift in U.S. growth is evident during the Miami Race Weekend. The action is no longer confined to the circuit. Instead, it spills into the surrounding city, creating a moment that attracts not just motorsport fans, but a wider audience at large.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

American Express’ expanded presence in Miami underscores a larger trend shaping Formula 1’s commercial evolution. As the sport continues its surge in the United States, it will be the brands that create meaningful and differentiated experiences that will see a real return on investment.

By combining access-driven perks, premium hospitality, and citywide activations, Amex is positioning itself not just as a sponsor but as a curator of the race weekend itself.

In Miami, where spectacle is part of the race's DNA, that approach feels less like a natural fit into the course of the weekend.