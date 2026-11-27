Tucked into a hallway on the promenade connecting the Wynn and Encore resorts, in the middle of one of the busiest weeks on the Las Vegas social calendar, sat a pastel blue and cream café – set apart from the bright red and gold and opulence of the hotel. Even on a day that Charles would not make an appearance, fans lined up by the dozen for coffee, chocolate (L)eclairs and limited-edition merch from the CL16 brand.

It is the first time that Charles Leclerc's world off the track has been entirely conceptualized into a physical form - all on his own, without sponsors. Café Leclerc – as it was aptly named – ran the entirety of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend and was the first physical store for CL16, Leclerc's personal apparel and lifestyle brand.

Alongside the debut of Leclerc's holiday collection and a storefront curated with Race Service, Charles even made an appearance himself, serving fans the treats he curated to "showcase his tastes".

Plenty of drivers sell merchandise during a race weekend, but Café Leclerc was curated to show off Charles' style, treats from back home in Monaco, and 'every day rituals' that fill his time away from Ferrari. Grand Prix on SI was given a behind-the-scenes look and chatted with Charles about why the brand matters to him and what it took to bring the store to life in Las Vegas.

Curation of Café Leclerc at the Wynn

European café culture was the 'vibe' that Leclerc attempted to emulate – a patisserie and curated, limited retail floor, with a coffee counter inside the Cafe al Teatro that the pop-up took over. On the shelves, CL16 merch was on display – a holiday collection that stuck to his lane of 'elevated everyday essentials'.

Charles Leclerc Holiday Collection | Courtesy of One Legacy Group

Meanwhile, a Las Vegas-exclusive collection featured T-shirts, long-sleeved tops, and hoodies that we can confirm are as comfortable as they look. As a lifestyle brand, Charles also took the time to curate pieces that reflect our everyday – porcelain cups and saucers, towels, ceramic trays, and totes.

CL16 tends to sell out within minutes of a launch, but for Leclerc, a physical space was a long time coming.

"It's been a very long time since we started thinking about doing something physical, a pop-up store, and I'm super proud of the result. We've been working very hard in order to make something unique and a place that people could go to enjoy and see a bit more of myself." Charles Leclerc

Merchandise is merchandise, although the addition of towels and 'coffee and tea' merchandise did stand out a bit. Where Charles' spirit really shone through most clearly was the café menu.

Café Leclerc at the Wynn Las Vegas | Courtesy of One Legacy Group

Alongside specialty drinks that Charles said he himself would order were (L)éclairs and treats for four-legged friends – a touch from a man whose dog, Leo, might be just as popular as he is. According to Charles, fans already know a lot about him, so the curation focused on understanding how he thinks, not specifically what he likes.

"The fans know quite a lot about me, but to see a bit more of my creativity and understand my taste is important. We've got some very delicious things... and things I really enjoy eating." Charles Leclerc

He ended with a joke about making weight before the race, which was a valid thought considering the size of the cookies served at the café.

The CL16 Brand Identity

Charles has always been very specific when describing CL16. It is not a merchandise line, but a lifestyle brand, a creative outlet. After all, when your brand is stacking up against the brands of other drivers like the juggernauts of LN4, +44, or Enchanté, you have to stand out in some way.

Café Leclerc at the Wynn Las Vegas | Courtesy of One Legacy Group

Leclerc took the avenue of European minimalism and simplicity – simple comforts, Leclerc's persona – rather than maximalist designs. This is, of course, a man who took on a side quest as being a classical music composer.

"CL16 is very dear to me because I've always said I'm a very creative person. To be able to show my creativity in a different way, and in a way that fans can relate to and get a little piece of what we think of in the background, is just very special." Charles Leclerc

The CL16 brand is only a year old, and the Las Vegas pop-up was a step forward that clearly showcases that there is more to come. Fans walked in, shopped the merch, and tasted selections that Charles would purchase himself in Monaco. That's what made it stand out.

Café Leclerc at the Wynn Las Vegas | Courtesy of One Legacy Group

For Leclerc, the point was simple. He wanted fans to understand "more of my world" – his "tastes" and what he "enjoys doing." It's not surprising that both of those lead to an aesthetic café with sweet treats.

"I think it's been a really cool process and to see it come to life was very special." Charles Leclerc

Cafe Leclerc ran through the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend at Café al Teatro in the Wynn. Much of the collection is available on the CL16 website.