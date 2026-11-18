After another taxing season of Grand Prix racing, Formula 1 enters its final triple-header of the year with a return to the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada.

A modern jewel in the crown for the championship, the Strip circuit throws up a unique challenge for teams and drivers alike, with cold night conditions coupled with a fast-flowing street layout.

Liam Lawson arrives at the race weekend off the back of confirmation that he will remain a Racing Bulls driver for 2027 - well deserved after a standout season that has seen the New Zealander emerge as a superstar. When placed against the backdrop of a difficult 2026 season, that emergence is even more incredible.

He has been a key part of a campaign that looks set to be the team's best in its F1 history, sitting fifth in the constructors' standings with three rounds remaining, while Lawson also impressed when standing in for Isack Hadjar during the Red Bull driver's injury layoff after the summer break.



In an interview with Grand Prix on SI ahead of the Las Vegas weekend, Lawson addressed the challenges of the event as well as the emergence of Racing Bulls as the leading midfield outfit.



Las Vegas GP challenges

Who remembers this iconic special livery from last year? ✨🪩



⏮️ 2025, Las Vegas #F1 #VCARB #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/xmugyvkmiA — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) November 17, 2026

The triple-header is the third in a row for F1's traveling circus and, like all tracks this year, marks the first time the new-for-2026 regulations will be run around the Las Vegas circuit. That presents a number of challenges in preparing for the weekend, as Lawson explained.





"Physically, you feel a lot better going into the first weekend versus the third weekend of a triple-header," he said. "But Vegas is obviously very, very specific here with the way the track layout is, with the temperature here this weekend.



"Obviously, every track we go to this year with these cars is a little bit new as well because of the new regulations. So yeah, Vegas is going to be probably quite difficult this weekend.



"It's very, very cold. So even at some tracks this year that have not been this cold but on the cooler side, they've been very difficult for us with tire temperatures, with warm-up. You've probably seen a lot of teams this year doing build laps and qualifying, which is not normal. We normally, in the past, have just gone out and pushed straight away.



Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson (30) during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So I think Vegas this weekend will be probably very tough for the teams looking at tires, stuff like that. There's definitely a lot of preparation that's gone into tire energies and the warm-up side of things. And then obviously in the race as well, try not to grain your tires, stuff like this.



"And then the energy here is going to be very, very tough. The straights are very, very long. So it's honestly going to be probably one of the toughest races of the year for us as teams."



There is a threat of rain for practice in Las Vegas, but that is by no means the only headache that competitors could face. Teams typically take learnings from previous races at a venue and use them to prepare for an upcoming event, but with the power units, aerodynamics, and tires changing for 2026, that isn't as straightforward a practice.

"I mean, we definitely can take stuff from the past," Lawson explains. "Last year we ran the inters for qualifying, at least, which was a very unique session.



"We were spending a lot of time... even in the wet, normally the tires would overheat, but in Vegas they didn't last year, so we were doing five or six laps of qualifying just in a row. So there's definitely things we can take from previous years depending on the weather.



Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

"But I think ultimately with these cars, it's going to be a big challenge. It's going to be a big learning curve and we can take a lot less than what we would in previous years."



Racing Bulls has established itself at the front of the midfield in F1 this season, with Lawson and teammate Arvid Lindblad often occupying the positions behind the regular top four teams - namely Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren.

And while it will likely be a similar scenario in Las Vegas, Lawson is hoping that the weather could promote the opportunity for an even better result.



"When the weather comes in, it opens everything up," he says. "But realistically, if all the top teams finish, we're fighting for that ninth and tenth. For us, that's staying on top of the midfield. Alpine's closest to us, so we're very focused on trying to stay ahead of them.



"But obviously for me, if there's any opportunity there with a unique session with weather or something like this, I'll try and make the most of it."

Racing Bull's surprise weapon

Oct 23, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson (30) during practice at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Racing Bulls and parent outfit Red Bull came into the new regulatory era with an enormous question mark over their campaigns: how would the new RBPT Ford power units perform?

It was a huge mountain to climb for the Red Bull organization as the energy drinks giant turned F1 championship-winning constructor became an engine manufacturer for the first time, taking on the might of Mercedes, Ferrari, the returning Honda and fellow newcomer Audi.

But in partnership with Ford and fuel and lubricants partner Mobil, that mountain was scaled - the RBPT internal combustion engine judged to be the top-performing of the entire field as part of the FIA's ADUO scheme.

The strength of the power unit is something that, for Lawson, conceding, would have been a surprise to those externally, and has been a welcome positive for the team.



"Yeah, I mean, obviously Mobil and VCARB [Racing Bulls] work hand in hand every weekend for optimizing performance and consistency. For us this year, our power unit has been really strong.



"So probably not expected from a lot of people coming in year one. But yeah, for us, it's been something that has definitely been a strength for us when we compare to other teams. So it's something that's obviously very, very positive.



"Hopefully, that's going to help us this weekend on a track like this with long straights."



Racing Bulls enters the final rounds of the season with a 45-point advantage over Alpine in the race for fifth place. No team based in Faenza [Minardi or the current operation in any of its guises] has achieved that feat.



But while praising the season the team has put together, Lawson is cautious not to believe the job is done.

"It's been good, honestly, it's been a very, very good year," he beams. "We want to finish it off. And we've seen in the past, you have these races... I mean, Alpine in Brazil a couple of years ago had a double podium, so we don't want that to happen before the end of the year. But at the moment, it's been a really, really strong run of races.

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Red Bull's Liam Lawson arrives ahead of the race IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

"And I think one of the things that has been the most impressive for my team is we have all these developments and upgrades through the year that we bring in all the areas, honestly, whether it's power unit, whether it's aero and you have these simulations and they don't always work exactly like you think they're going to, but for us this year, everything we brought on an upgrade side has done pretty much exactly what we wanted it to do and it's basically been improving the car.



"I'm definitely proud of all the guys and girls for all the work. It's been a very, very strong year. We've had some pretty cool races. So for us, it'd be cool to finish with that consistency as well."

