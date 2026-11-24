This past weekend, Sports Illustrated was at the center of the action in Las Vegas, bringing together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture across three signature experiences: Club SI at Turn 4, SI Circuit Series at XS Nightclub and the debut of SI Circuit Series: Brunch Edition Presented by DraftKings at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. All three events were produced by Authentic Live, the live events and experiences division of Authentic Brands Group.

The weekend kicked off Friday night with SI Circuit Series at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where The Chainsmokers headlined a star-studded celebration. Guests included Wiz Khalifa, Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle, Zac Bia, Taylor Fritz, Shaboozey, Dixie D'Amelio, Landon Barker and David Dobrik. Held at the newly renovated nightclub, the party brought together an electric crowd.

On Saturday, SI debuted SI Circuit Series: Brunch Edition Presented by DraftKings at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. The exclusive, invitation-only gathering welcomed the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, Keegan-Michael Key, Jessi Draper, Suede Brooks and Love Island stars Liv Walker, JaNa Craig, TJ Palma and Iris Kendall. Guests enjoyed an afternoon of curated dining, cocktails and entertainment at one of Las Vegas' most celebrated venues prior to the big Formula 1 race that night.

Club SI at Turn 4 returned for its fourth year, debuting at a new location at Ellis Island Casino & Hotel. Offering premium rooftop and trackside views of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the hospitality experience featured elevated food and beverage offerings, live entertainment and exclusive race viewing. Among those taking in the action were Flavor Flav, Emily Austin and Liv Walker. Club SI was truly THE place to be to get the best view of the race.

With three distinct experiences spanning nightlife, daytime entertainment and trackside hospitality, SI continues to expand its presence at the intersection of sports and culture, delivering memorable experiences around one of the biggest weekends in motorsports.