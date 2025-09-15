F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Baku City Circuit Track Guide

Azerbaijan has cemented itself as a modern favorite among Formula 1 venues with a challenging street circuit around its capital, Baku.

With walls awaiting any mistakes, high speeds that create a thrill and the local scenery providing a unique setting, F1 gears up for its ninth visit to the Baku City Circuit with one of its titles free to be clinched this weekend.

So here's all the information you need on the host circuit.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Location

Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku City Circuit History in F1

First race: 2016

Years held: 2016-2019, 2021-present

Number of races: 8

Baku City Circuit Corners

Turn 1: Heavy braking at the end of the long start-finish straight for a 90-degree left

Turn 2: Another 90-degree left leading onto the first DRS straight. Can be trouble on lap one

Turn 3: Again right-angled to the left with an oft-used escape road

Turn 4: The first right-hander, again 90 degrees though the track opens up slightly on exit

Turn 5/6: Compromise the left-hander at T5 for the instant switchback for T6. The wall pinches in on exit

Turn 7: Difficult in the low sun, an acute right-hander as the track tightens

Turn 8/9/10/11: The feature of this circuit. Tight and twisty through the castle section with danger either side. T11 offers respite as the track opens at the top of the hill

Turn 12: A 90-degree left with space on exit before a blast at the highest point of the circuit

Turn 13/14: Two left-hand kinks at full throttle as cars cross over the crest of the hill

Turn 15: Difficult on the brakes as the track moves downhill, the exit wall at this left-hander sees plenty of action and can damage an entire weekend

Turn 16: No danger on exit but the most crucial corner on the circuit, this left sets cars up for the long full-throttle run to Turn 1

Turn 17/18/19/20: High-speed kinks from right-to-left on what is essentially an extended straight before DRS takes drivers to the line

A test of driver concentration and car set-up, the Baku City Circuit matches high top speeds that rival Monza to a narrow street layout that is narrower than Monaco at some points.

Any mistakes are punished by walls encircling the circuit, with plenty of action promoted by the layout.

Winding streets, bold architecture, and the roar of Formula 1.

Baku is more than a city — it’s an experience.

Baku City Circuit Facts

Most wins by a driver

Sergio Perez - 2 wins

- 2 wins Nico Rosberg - 1 win

- 1 win Daniel Ricciardo - 1 win

- 1 win Lewis Hamilton - 1 win

- 1 win Valterri Bottas - 1 win

- 1 win Max Verstappen - 1 win

- 1 win Oscar Piastri - 1 win

Most wins by a team

Red Bull - 4 wins

- 4 wins Mercedes - 3 wins

- 3 wins McLaren - 1 win

Last 8 winners

2024 - Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

- Oscar Piastri [McLaren] 2023 - Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

- Sergio Perez [Red Bull] 2022 - Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

- Max Verstappen [Red Bull] 2021 - Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

- Sergio Perez [Red Bull] 2019 - Valtteri Bottas [Mercedes]

- Valtteri Bottas [Mercedes] 2018 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

- Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] 2017 - Daniel Ricciardo [Red Bull]

- Daniel Ricciardo [Red Bull] 2016 - Nico Rosberg [Mercedes]

Baku City Circuit Lap record

Race lap record - 1:43.009s [Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019]

- 1:43.009s [Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019] Outright lap record - 1:40.203s [Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2023]

Charles Leclerc holds both the race and outright lap records for the Baku City Circuit.

The Ferrari driver has taken every pole position since the race returned from a Covid-enforced hiatus in 2021.