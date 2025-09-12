How McLaren Can Clinch F1 Title And Make History At Azerbaijan Grand Prix
McLaren has the chance to set a new Formula 1 record at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as it aims to put a seal on its dominance.
The team based in Woking, England, could retain the constructors' championship at the Baku City Circuit if results fall the squad's way.
It would be the earliest the constructors' title has been wrapped up in F1 history, with seven rounds remaining after the trip to the Azeri capital.
What does McLaren need?
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' dominance has been such that the drivers' title has turned into a two-driver battle between the teammates.
It has meant that McLaren sits on 617 points after 16 rounds of the campaign, with Ferrari second on 280 points. Mercedes is a further 20 adrift while Red Bull is fourth with 239 points.
McLaren will sew-up the title in Baku if it can outscore Ferrari by at least nine points while not being outscored by 12 points or more by Mercedes. Red Bull must also outscore McLaren by 33 points or more to ensure the title remains mathematically possible for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Max Verstappen won in impressive fashion at the Italian Grand Prix last time to break McLaren's recent monopoly over the schedule, though Norris and Piastri filled out the podium spots.
Results where McLaren will be constructors' champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
McLaren
Ferrari
First and Second
Any result
Second and Third
Not First
Third and Fourth
Not First and Second*
First and Third
Any result
Second and Fourth
Fifth and Sixth or Worse**
*If Mercedes doesn't finish first and second
**If Mercedes doesn't finish first and third
What happened in Azerbaijan last year?
McLaren came out on top in Baku last term with Piastri taking home the spoils ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.
Norris was fourth ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull after late-race drama saw then-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and former Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez collided when battling for the podium.
