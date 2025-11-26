Qatar Grand Prix: Lusail International Circuit Track Guide

Formula 1 returns to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix and the penultimate round of the season.

The circuit will host its fourth race since joining the calendar in 2021, missing the 2022 event as it focused on hosting duties for the FIFA World Cup.

Lando Norris has the chance to leave the weekend as F1 drivers' champion for the first time, though his task to do so has been made slightly more complicated after a double disqualification for McLaren in Las Vegas last weekend.



The Briton heads Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points and, with the sprint included for the final time this term, needs to outscore both by just two points across the weekend.

What will happen? Here's everything you need to know about the Lusail International Circuit!

IT'S RACE WEEK IN QATAR! 🇶🇦



Qatar Grand Prix Location



Location: Lusail International Circuit, Losail, Doha, Qatar



Qatar Grand Prix History in F1



First race: 2021



Years held: 2021, 2023-present



Number of races: 3



Lusail International Circuit - corner by corner



Lusail International Circuit | IMAGO / Dreamstine

Turn 1 - A sweeping, medium-speed turn to the right



Turn 2 - A clumsy, medium-speed left



Turn 3 - Flat out kink to the right



Turn 4 - 90-degree right-hander



Turn 5 - And another, both at medium speed and difficult for the tyres



Turn 6 - Respite as cars slow for a left-hand hairpin



Turn 7 - A long right-hander with the throttle wound-on



Turn 8 - Another kink, left-handed at full-throttle



Turn 9 - More sweeping than Turn 8 and this time to the right, important to set ip breaking for Turn 10



Turn 10 - Tight left-hander with a critical traction zone as the track continues turning on exit



Turn 11 - An extension to Turn 10, nothing for drivers to worry about



Turns 12, 13, 14 - A thrilling complex. Three fast right-handers, each apex slighlty tighter than the other. Tire killing



Turn 15 - No rest for the wicked, a high-energy left-hander



Turn 16 - The lap ends with a medium-speed, long left-hander onto the start-finish straight



Qatar Grand Prix Track facts



Most wins by a driver



Max Verstappen - 2 wins



Lewis Hamilton - 1 win



Most wins by a team



Red Bull - 2 wins



Mercedes - 1 win



Previous winners



2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2021 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



Qatar Grand Prix lap record



The fastest race lap was set during the 2024 event, with McLaren driver Lando Norris lapping the Lusail International Circuit in 1:22.384s.

George Russell's pole effort of a 1:20.575s for the same event is the outright lap record at the circuit.