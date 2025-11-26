Qatar Grand Prix: Lusail International Circuit Track Guide
Formula 1 returns to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix and the penultimate round of the season.
The circuit will host its fourth race since joining the calendar in 2021, missing the 2022 event as it focused on hosting duties for the FIFA World Cup.
Lando Norris has the chance to leave the weekend as F1 drivers' champion for the first time, though his task to do so has been made slightly more complicated after a double disqualification for McLaren in Las Vegas last weekend.
The Briton heads Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points and, with the sprint included for the final time this term, needs to outscore both by just two points across the weekend.
What will happen? Here's everything you need to know about the Lusail International Circuit!
Qatar Grand Prix Location
Location: Lusail International Circuit, Losail, Doha, Qatar
Qatar Grand Prix History in F1
First race: 2021
Years held: 2021, 2023-present
Number of races: 3
Lusail International Circuit - corner by corner
Turn 1 - A sweeping, medium-speed turn to the right
Turn 2 - A clumsy, medium-speed left
Turn 3 - Flat out kink to the right
Turn 4 - 90-degree right-hander
Turn 5 - And another, both at medium speed and difficult for the tyres
Turn 6 - Respite as cars slow for a left-hand hairpin
Turn 7 - A long right-hander with the throttle wound-on
Turn 8 - Another kink, left-handed at full-throttle
Turn 9 - More sweeping than Turn 8 and this time to the right, important to set ip breaking for Turn 10
Turn 10 - Tight left-hander with a critical traction zone as the track continues turning on exit
Turn 11 - An extension to Turn 10, nothing for drivers to worry about
Turns 12, 13, 14 - A thrilling complex. Three fast right-handers, each apex slighlty tighter than the other. Tire killing
Turn 15 - No rest for the wicked, a high-energy left-hander
Turn 16 - The lap ends with a medium-speed, long left-hander onto the start-finish straight
Qatar Grand Prix Track facts
Most wins by a driver
Max Verstappen - 2 wins
Lewis Hamilton - 1 win
Most wins by a team
Red Bull - 2 wins
Mercedes - 1 win
Previous winners
2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2021 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Qatar Grand Prix lap record
The fastest race lap was set during the 2024 event, with McLaren driver Lando Norris lapping the Lusail International Circuit in 1:22.384s.
George Russell's pole effort of a 1:20.575s for the same event is the outright lap record at the circuit.
