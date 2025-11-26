Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix: Lusail International Circuit Track Guide

All the information you need about the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.
Ewan Gale|
Formula 1 returns to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix and the penultimate round of the season.

The circuit will host its fourth race since joining the calendar in 2021, missing the 2022 event as it focused on hosting duties for the FIFA World Cup.

Lando Norris has the chance to leave the weekend as F1 drivers' champion for the first time, though his task to do so has been made slightly more complicated after a double disqualification for McLaren in Las Vegas last weekend.

The Briton heads Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points and, with the sprint included for the final time this term, needs to outscore both by just two points across the weekend.

What will happen? Here's everything you need to know about the Lusail International Circuit!

Qatar Grand Prix Location

Location: Lusail International Circuit, Losail, Doha, Qatar

Qatar Grand Prix History in F1

First race: 2021

Years held: 2021, 2023-present

Number of races: 3

Lusail International Circuit - corner by corner

Lusail International Circuit
Turn 1 - A sweeping, medium-speed turn to the right

Turn 2 - A clumsy, medium-speed left

Turn 3 - Flat out kink to the right

Turn 4 - 90-degree right-hander

Turn 5 - And another, both at medium speed and difficult for the tyres

Turn 6 - Respite as cars slow for a left-hand hairpin

Turn 7 - A long right-hander with the throttle wound-on

Turn 8 - Another kink, left-handed at full-throttle

Turn 9 - More sweeping than Turn 8 and this time to the right, important to set ip breaking for Turn 10

Turn 10 - Tight left-hander with a critical traction zone as the track continues turning on exit

Turn 11 - An extension to Turn 10, nothing for drivers to worry about

Turns 12, 13, 14 - A thrilling complex. Three fast right-handers, each apex slighlty tighter than the other. Tire killing

Turn 15 - No rest for the wicked, a high-energy left-hander

Turn 16 - The lap ends with a medium-speed, long left-hander onto the start-finish straight

Qatar Grand Prix Track facts

Most wins by a driver

Max Verstappen - 2 wins

Lewis Hamilton - 1 win

Most wins by a team

Red Bull - 2 wins

Mercedes - 1 win

Previous winners

2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2021 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Qatar Grand Prix lap record

The fastest race lap was set during the 2024 event, with McLaren driver Lando Norris lapping the Lusail International Circuit in 1:22.384s.

George Russell's pole effort of a 1:20.575s for the same event is the outright lap record at the circuit.

