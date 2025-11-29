Lando Norris Explains Crucial Error That Cost Qatar Grand Prix Pole

Formula 1 championship leader Lando Norris has described the error that saw him miss out on pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Briton can secure a maiden drivers' world title if he outscores Max Verstappen by any amount and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by four points in Sunday's race at the Lusail International Circuit after the Australian cut the gap to 22 points with victory in Saturday afternoon's sprint.

Despite having trailed Piastri on soft tires all weekend, Norris set a blistering first flying attempt in Q3 to take the upper hand into the final runs.



Norris on error: "The way it is"

But after a red flag period, Norris made a mistake at Turn 2 on his last flying lap, opening the door for Piastri to take advantage — an opportunity that wasn't missed.



Addressing the error, Norris explained: "I just got a bit of understeer and was going to go off, so I had to abort, which is a shame, but it is the way it is.

"Oscar did a good lap, and drove very well and has been driving well all weekend, so yeah, there is nothing to complain about. I just didn't do the lap."



The qualifying session could be crucial given the lack of overtaking activity in the 19-lap sprint, where the field was largely stagnant after the first lap, with the order only altering through individual mistakes.



A repeat of that and Piastri leading home Norris would see the gap in the championship cut to 15 points, ensuring the fight will go to the Abu Dhabi season-finale.



A mandatory 25-lap stint per tire set will complicate matters, forcing teams to figure out the optimal strategy to reach the end of the 57-lap event, with two pit stops guaranteed.



McLaren Racing

It could pose strategic headaches if safety cars are deployed mid-race, with limited flexibility to take 'free' pit stops due to the strict tire-stint rules.



"In the first couple of laps, there are always opportunities for everyone, but after that, I think it is probably going to be pretty straightforward for everyone too," Norris said when asked about his chances for the race.

"We'll review some things and see what I can do better [than in the Sprint], but otherwise, we are in a good position. The car has been feeling good. I was much happier today than yesterday, but there is progress, but it is a long race."

