Heineken Builds Global Fan Platform to Connect Fans from F1 to Football and Festivals

Sports and music have always been an integral part of culture around the globe. They reach across borders, languages, and time zones to bring fans a break in their day, something to look forward to on the weekend, and a sense of camaraderie.

Brands are increasingly expected to do more than simply exist alongside the action. They are asked to create experiences that feel social and human. Heineken's latest global initiative reflects that fan-centered shift in their role within sports and music, rather than simply branding or visual-based presence.

Backed by new research highlighting the social power of fandom, the brand is unifying fans around a single belief dubbed 'Fans Have More Friends'. At the center of this shift? Formula 1, football (soccer), and music festivals – all with uniquely international fanbases playing a central role in their new initiatives' vision.

Formula 1 and Max Verstappen at the center of Fans Have More Friends

Fans Have More Friends isn't the first time that F1 has taken a central role in Heineken's new vision for rewarding fans and fandom. At the end of 2025, they announced that their F1 sponsorship would be renewed, giving fans access to exclusive content and the chance to win unbeatable prizes, including a season pass to F1 races around the globe.

Heineken LVGP | Heineken

Formula 1, serving as a tentpole for Heineken’s Fans Have More Friends platform, reflects the sport’s unmatched ability to connect people across cultures on 5 continents, offering a natural environment for the spontaneous social moments Heineken is seeking to amplify.

After all, research commissioned by Heineken shows that 75% of fans say their fandom has helped them meet new people, making it one of the fastest ways to create bonds. So, why not amplify that themselves?

Max Verstappen Still from Heineken Commercial | Heineken

Max Verstappen, a Heineken 0.0 ambassador since 2023, agrees and serves as a central voice for the initiative.

"Formula 1 fans are among the most passionate in the world. Whether they’re cheering for me, another driver, or any team on the grid, that shared energy is what makes every race weekend so special; it creates an environment where people truly connect. That’s why I’m proud to be part of the ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform. It’s all about using these powerful passions, whether in F1, football, or music, to help people find their people.” Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

To double down on the F1-focal point, football stars and festival headliners are often seen attending F1 races if not taking a part in the action themselves. After all, 'celebrities' can be fans too.

Heineken will integrate the Fans Have More Friends initiative into the F1 space through enhanced fan zones, race-weekend activations, and global storytelling tied to the calendar.

New York City puts the platform to the test

To bring the concept to life, Heineken launched Fans Have More Friends in a social experiment on a snowy day in New York City, designed to test whether fandom could truly turn strangers into friends.

Heineken NYC Experiment Poster | Heineken

The experiment followed Joe, an Australian football fan living in New York, who was looking for a community to watch a UEFA Champions League match with. Rather than promotions or billboards, Heineken and YouTuber Zac Alsop invited fans through flyers posted across Manhattan reading “Have A Beer With Me.”

Even with temperatures in the single digits (Fahrenheit), hundreds showed up to watch the match with Joe, a man they had never met. Central Park Tavern was filled with fans from every cultural background you could imagine... for the love of a game.

By simply reading a poster to watch in person together, fans braved the discomfort for community. Unbeknownst to them, it was bartended by football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The experiment was documented with the video coming soon!

While this was one experiment in football rather than Formula 1, the New York activation served as concrete evidence for the broader initiative.

As Fans Have More Friends continues to roll out globally throughout 2026 across football, Formula 1, and music festivals, Heineken is positioning fandom itself as one of the most powerful brands to engage in the sports and music space.