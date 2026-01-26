Nurburgring Makes Key Change To Lure Max Verstappen To Major Race

The chance of four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen taking part in the Nürburgring 24 Hours has increased after organizers changed their season schedule.



Verstappen has long wanted to take part in the race, setting up his own GT3 team and competing in a four-hour race at the Nordschleife last season, earning a debut victory with teammate Chris Lulham.



His team has made a switch from Ferrari to Mercedes machinery over the winter, but the main issue holding Verstappen's participation back was the schedule.



Scheduling changes made good news for Verstappen

A number of preparatory races are held ahead of the 24-hour race as part of the Nurburgring NLS calendar. But all preparation races had previously clashed with events on the F1 calendar, meaning Verstappen would have been ineligible to take part.

🙌 That was fun!!! Felt great to be back at the Nordschleife and to take the win together with Chris 💪 Until next time! pic.twitter.com/bKgOucHvUa — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 27, 2025

Yet following rumored requests from Mercedes executives, including the backing of the German manufacturer's F1 team principal Toto Wolff, the date of NLS 2 has shifted from March 28 to a week earlier.

A statement from the Nurburgring NLS explained: “We are shifting gears for the sport and our region. To maximize international participation, NLS2 has been moved forward to March 21. Why we move: This adjustment leverages a gap in the F1 calendar between the Grands Prix in China and Japan.

“By aligning with the international racing schedule, we enable top-tier drivers to compete in the NLS. This move increases our global reach to the benefit of all teams, participants, and the entire Nürburgring region.”

Verstappen's appearances at the Nurburgring last season sparked a huge increase in interest for the events held, both during his dominant outing at the NLS 9 in September, where he and Lulham joined forces for victory, but during an incognito test prior to that, where he entered as Franz Hermann.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Dutchman has long enjoyed racing away from the F1 schedule, often racing in online simulation events with Team Redline.



His future with Red Bull has come under heavy speculation in the past 24 months, though he has remained committed to the team based in Milton Keynes, England.

Verstappen struggled along with his team early in 2025, but a resurgence late in the season saw him finish just two points behind eventual champion Lando Norris, ending the campaign with more wins than any other.



He and new teammate Isack Hadjar will be on track with Red Bull this week for the first pre-season test in Spain.

