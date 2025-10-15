Max Verstappen Net Worth

Make no mistake about it, Max Verstappen is the hottest name in Formula One. Whether it's his fiery personality, fantastic driving ability, or his personal accolades — four Drivers' Championships in a row from 2021 to 2024 — the Dutchman is always making headlines.

With this success comes sponsors, rewards, and most importantly, money. But what does Max Verstappen's net worth look like in 2025?

Name Max Verstappen Estimated Net Worth $200 million (estimated) Source of Wealth F1 driver, global brand ambassador and team owner Salary $65 million per year Businesses Verstappen.com Racing Team Owner Sponsorships EA Sports, Heineken, Viaplay, AlphaTauri, TAG Heuer and more

What is Max Verstappen's Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Max Verstappen is estimated to have a net worth of around $200 million. This total increased dramatically from the reported $62 million he was worth in 2019, and much of his financial success is largely due to his contract and its bonuses. Verstappen claimed four back-to-back drivers' titles and has been a crucial part of Red Bull's recent dominance.

Max Verstappen's Salary

Photo by Clive Rose / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

According to intel gained by RacingNews365, Verstappen's contract with Red Bull is somewhere in the realm of $65 million on an annual basis when removing any bonus clauses within the deal. This makes him the highest-paid F1 driver currently on the grid, and the 27-year-old has the capacity to earn even more through picking up race wins and championships.

Max Verstappen's Businesses

Verstappen has his own racing team, named Verstappen.com Racing, which is sure to impact both his income and expenses depending on how the team performs.

Although the team was founded in 2022, 2025 saw significant strides in terms of development, with the team entering the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup as its own entry, with three drivers under contract — Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham and Harry King.

GT World Challenge Endurance Cup Gold Champions 🍾https://t.co/K9RKIL3LMp Racing wrapped up an incredible season in Barcelona, from taking the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to victory at the iconic Spa 24 Hours to successive podium victories.



Paul Ricard 🥈

Monza 🥈

Spa 🥇… pic.twitter.com/5VJooubmCo — Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) October 12, 2025

Verstappen himself has dipped his toes into the GT World Challenge Series, although not under the Verstappen.com racing banner. Instead, he secured a win in the ninth sprint race of the year with Emil Frey Racing alongside Chris Lulham.

Max Verstappen's Sponsorships And Endorsements

Sponsor money for Verstappen will come partially through his team Red Bull's sponsors, but the four-time world champion has an array of personal sponsors of whom he works with as well.

Some of the more well known brands that he is affiliated with include EA Sports F1, Heineken, and Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay.

He is also the global brand ambassador to AlphaTauri, Red Bull's fashion line, and has a decade's worth of history with watchmakers TAG Heuer, who are the official timekeepers of Formula 1.