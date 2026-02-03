Charles Leclerc Net Worth

Charles Leclerc has the branding and aesthetic of a Formula One icon, driving in the iconic Ferrari red, hailing from the luxurious city-state of Monaco, and a dashing look to go along with it.

At only 28 years of age, he has bundles of time to not only win the World Drivers' Championship that has eluded him so far in his career, but to increase his net worth through various means both inside and outside of racing.

So what does Charles Leclerc's net worth look like in 2026?

Name Estimated Net Worth $50 million Source of Wealth F1 driver Salary $34 million/year Businesses LEC, CL16, CL Karting Sponsorships Richard Mille, Armani, Celsius, Bang & Olufsen

What is Charles Leclerc's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charles Leclerc has an estimated net worth of around $50 million. The majority of his wealth comes from his contract with his Formula One team, Scuderia Ferrari, which may include bonuses for objectives such as race wins and points accumulated throughout the year.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Charles Leclerc's Salary

Having entered the sport in 2018 as a Formula One driver from Alfa Romeo, his initial salary at the time was $150,000, but the impressive 39 points he earned in his rookie season for a backmarker landed him a shot at Ferrari, where he has been for the past seven years.

His contract with Ferrari now stands at $34,000,000 per year, according to Spotrac. He is signed with the Italian icons until 2028, when he will be 30.

Charles Leclerc's Businesses

Leclerc is the co-founder of LEC, an ice cream company that was created in 2024 with Federico Grom and Guido Martinetti, of the Italian gelato chain GROM.

As is common among many F1 drivers, Leclerc also has his own clothing line, CL16, which was launched at the end of 2025. It features a more luxurious design than other drivers' clotheslines, aiming for a more iconic look.

CL Karting is another of the 28-year-old's passions. He founded the company to provide vehicles to young talent who want to follow in his footsteps and reach the upper echelons of motorsports, supplying karts to willing customers.

“You must always remember where you come from, I know what I owe to karting: everything! It was there that my passion for motor sport was established." Leclerc speaking on why he set up CLK

Charles Leclerc's Sponsorships And Endorsements

It is fitting that two of Leclerc's sponsors are Francophone and Italian, respectively, given that the Monegasque drives for Ferrari. His brand ambassador deal with luxury watchmakers Richard Mille has been in place since 2014, while he is the face of iconic clothing brands Armani.

Some more low-key endorsements come with EA Sports, fitness brand Celsius, and electronics company Bang & Olufsen. His sponsorships and endorsements are rumored to bring in $10 million a year.

